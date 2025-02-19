Grandma Gets Taken Out In A Target Parking Lot By A Runaway Shopping Cart That Appears To Have Beef With Her

Let me start out here before we even take a look at this video of a shopping cart taking out a grandma in a Target parking lot by saying that I don’t know all the facts. I don’t know what grandma did or said to the shopping cart and I don’t know if it deserved it.

What I can gather from the brief 15 seconds of what appears to be surveillance footage is that the shopping cart had beef with grandma. However, it could have all been a complete misunderstanding.

You know how you make a face when you’re thinking about something while also looking at someone or something. That could be the case here. You don’t mean anything by the look, but how is whatever is on the receiving end supposed to know that?

The answer is they don’t know. You're walking out of Target headed for your car after a successful trip to the store, and you've got what you’re going to make for dinner on your mind. As you go down the list in your mind you make a face.

You happen to be looking at a shopping cart as you do so. The look of discontent on your face was for the dinner option, not the shopping cart. It's done nothing to you after all. Hell you've never met.

The shopping cart doesn’t know this. It sees a nasty look and, after briefly weighing its options, it decides to teach grandma here a lesson. You can’t make faces like that at whoever you please.

The shopping cart appears to have had some bad blood with the elderly woman

The shopping cart gives chase and picks up speed as the elderly woman arrives at her vehicle's trunk. She had no idea, but had she simply gotten into the driver's side she may have avoided the cart's wrath.

She didn’t do that and the cart, which at this point had no way of turning back, slammed into her and knocked her to the pavement. That wasn’t all it had in store for her.

Once it had grandma on the ground, the shopping cart jumped on top of her. Almost as if to drop an elbow on her like she was a downed wrestling opponent.

That last part seemed a bit excessive. I think the message was delivered loud and clear after the shopping cart knocked her to the ground, but to be fair, I don’t know that for sure.

I'm assuming this was all a misunderstanding.

I don’t know what was said between the two or if there's more to the story here. I hope grandma escaped the incident without any significant injuries and the two were able to come to terms with one another.