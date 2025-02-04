Gracie Hunt Showed Up To Super Bowl Opening Night Ready For A Chiefs Three-Peat

Monday night kicked off the week of events leading up to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Opening Night is the first chance reporters get to ask questions of the players and coaches before the Super Bowl. It's also a chance for the teams to ease their way into the biggest game of the season.

It's here, the bright lights, the pageantry, all of it. Both teams have been here before. The Chiefs, obviously, are in their third-straight and trying to threepeat, while the Eagles are back for their second in three years.

This is when you start to take it all in and in the case of Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, when you start to set the tone. Full disclosure here, I'll be rooting against Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes, Taylor Swift, the Swifties, and let's even toss in Travis Kelce's mom.

I want the Chiefs to lose, which probably means they'll win, but that said I'm not changing my approach. I will say, however, if Mahomes and company get it done they'll have nothing but respect from me. I'm not a complete animal.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Gracie Hunt did not go through the motions during Super Bowl Opening Night

I respect greatness, which leads me back to Gracie's performance. She didn’t skip Opening Night or simply go through the motions.

She showed up as if she needed to make a statement and that's what she did. The statement is that she's locked and loaded on a three-peat.

I like it from a leadership standpoint. I don’t like it as someone who wants the Chiefs to lose. It would have been extremely easy for Gracie Hunt to mail this in.

The fact that she didn’t is somewhat concerning. A chance at three in a row is not something the organization is taking for granted.

They found a way this season. It wasn’t perfect, but they're back. They have a shot at history and all indications are that they want to be the first to win three Super Bowls in a row.

All is not lost if you're the Philadelphia Eagles. Take note of the approach here from the Chiefs, top down, and match that intensity.

Best of luck to Gracie, the Hunt family, and nobody else from the Chiefs organization.