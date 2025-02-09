Gracie Hunt Kicks Off Super Bowl Sunday In The Gym After Dominating Maxim's Super Bowl Party

Leadership. It's all about leadership. That's what separates the great franchises from those spinning their wheels season after season.

It's not enough to have strong leadership on the field. You can have a bunch of veterans who know how to get it done on the field, but fall short with either bad ownership or bad coaching.

The Kansas City Chiefs have leadership. They have it in the front office, on their coaching staff, and on the field. That's the reason they've been so successful.

I'm not saying that as a Chiefs fan or someone who wants them to win another Super Bowl. I don’t want a three-peat. But I will and always have respect for greatness.

There's no better example of that strong leadership than Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt up on Super Bowl Sunday in the gym.

Gracie Hunt hit the gym after a night of partying at the Maxim Super Bowl party

Sure, Andy Reid is a great coach. Yes, Patrick Mahomes seems to always find a way to win games whether he has some help from the officials or not sometimes.

All of that is true and so is Gracie doing her part on Sunday morning before kickoff. She's got a long day ahead, and she was up delivering a strong performance on Saturday night at a Maxim Super Bowl party.

No excuses, she's up early for the biggest game of the season with history on the line. This is why the Chiefs are back for a third straight year. They're not afraid of putting in the work.

I don’t even care if the gym content was prerecorded. It's the message behind it that is being sent that matters. She's ready. Win or lose.

Again, that's leadership. Gracie Hunt did her part. Now it's up to everyone else within the Chiefs organization to do their job. It's been a busy week, but now it's time to execute.

Best of luck to the heiress and the team. I want another Super Bowl loss for them, but I respect the organization and their leadership from the top down.