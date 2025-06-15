Gracie Hunt Joins The Summer Bikini Fun From Italy, Brylie St. Clair Goes Noodling & Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day!

I hope your Father's Day is off to a better start than mine. I woke up this morning and, as I do every morning, I headed downstairs to get my pot of coffee started.

I filled it up with water, grabbed a filter, then went to pour some coffee grounds in and there was no coffee. I had completely forgotten that I needed more.

This wasn’t the reminder I had hoped for at 6:30 in the morning. It was, however, a reminder that Father's Day is an illusion.

There will be no relaxing today for many fathers out there, myself included.

It's a day like many others except there are a couple of gifts. I hope one of those gifts is a trip to the store for some more coffee, although I highly doubt it.

Luckily, the rest of the coffee drinkers in the house use the Keurig, and I was able to fill the tumbler with Cinnamon bun K-Cups. Again, not the start to the day I was hoping for.

You win some and you lose some. I'm happy to report that I finally picked up a replacement grate for the grill on Friday and broke it in gently on Saturday evening with a few hot dogs.

It only took almost a year for me to get around to it. Better late than never. Happy Father's Day.

Florida is one game closer to back-to-back

The Florida Panthers are one win away from going back-to-back. They blew a big lead in Game 4 and ended up losing the game to even the series at 2 games apiece, then came out on Saturday night in Edmonton on a mission.

They shut down the Oilers for most of Game 5, rode a two-goal game from Brad Marchand to a 5-2 win and can now close out the series in Game 6, at home, on Tuesday night to win the Stanley Cup in two consecutive seasons.

If the Panthers are able to win one of the next two games and beat the Oilers in back-to-back years, it would present an interesting question.

Which is harder, winning a Stanley Cup in two consecutive years or losing it? You would really hate to see a team from Canada lose two years in a row, wouldn’t you?

The Sperminator is calling it quits

This Father's Day marks the end of a legendary sperm donor career for a soon-to-be 50-year-old CUNY Kingsborough math professor known as "The Sperminator."

Ari Nagel, a father of 176, told the NY Post that it's time to stop spreading his seed around the globe. He's donated, free of charge, his sperm to complete strangers for 17 years.

He has children in 20 states, 10 countries, and five continents.

Why retire now? He's not getting any younger. It's for the best that women seeking a donor look for someone younger.

That's what The Sperminator told the NY Post. He said, "It’s best if they find someone younger – it’s healthier. Better safe than sorry."

As for him, he has someone new, and much younger, in his life as well. He recently started dating a 22-year-old woman he met at an art gallery.

No worries about adding number 177. She's not interested in her own children. But his years of abstinence in order to produce the highest sperm count for women is over. He's ready for all that comes with a relationship.

The Sperminator's story includes some valuable lessons that shouldn’t be lost in his retirement announcement. While he didn’t charge for his services, they did end up costing him.

Nagel is currently separated from his first wife, with whom he has three children. But he also briefly married five women across the globe during his career as a sperm donor.

These marriages were for religious, legal or cultural reasons, according to Nagel.

His early donating days, notes The Post, also resulted in being responsible for child support for five different moms. About half of his $100,000 salary is taken from his paychecks.

Nagel doesn’t seem to mind. He compares himself to another, much financially wealthier, father of many children. He said, "I feel richer than Elon Musk, even if my bank account doesn’t show it."

That's the spirit. Best of luck and Happy Father's Day to The Sperminator now that he's entering retirement.

You don’t want to run into this guy

Congrats / Grill Photos

- Louie in Savannah writes:

Gentlemen -

Congrats on the 1,000 days of Screencaps, well done.

I wanted to join in on Sean’s weekly bbq meat photos, salmon done in my smoker…

Brine is salt, sugar, and brown sugar. One hour and 15 minutes with hickory wood and apple cider vinegar in the smoker. Perfection

Did some butter corn using the recipe Joe posted on Caps last week too, came out great.

Mow on Thursdays, smoke on Sundays.

Cheers and congrats again!

SeanJo

Hey Louie in Savannah, thanks for reaching out. None of this would be possible without Joe and the awesome community he's built. I'm happy that I get to play a small part in that.

Welcome to grilling content as well. The salmon looks great. Hopefully you have the opportunity to smoke some meat today. Don't forget to send it in!

Speaking of smoking meat

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Hey Sean,

Fired up the smoker Friday night. This will be a couple meals for us down in Table Rock Lake in a little more than a week. Freezing it helps it travel a bit better.

I'll be grilling chicken and beef kabobs for Father's Day.

Cheers, Homebrew Bill

SeanJo

Hell yeah Bill. Smoked meat at the lake, does it get any better than that? That sounds like a solid summer trip.

Be sure to send in the Father's Day chicken and kabobs.

--------

That goes for everyone else out there too. If you're firing up the grills or smokers or whatever you've got today or any other day of the week, send your meats my way.

That's all for this Sunday. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers.

Find a body of water somewhere. Have a few drinks. Watch some baseball. Spend some time on the patio. In other words, have a day.

I'm going to grab another K-Cup or two of whatever they have in the kitchen. Send your meat and anything else you have my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

