Gracie Hunt And Her Mom Explore The Sea, The Masked-Up Libs Melt Down Over RFK & Sydney Sweeney On A Boat

The Libs did it AGAIN. They let us make it through another week unscathed. I didn't think they'd do it this time. I really thought we were doomed.

But nope. It's a new era. They can't touch us anymore. We've won. They're melting down and fleeing Twitter, while we're all just sitting around laughing in their faces.

AND we get another weekend of football to top it all off? Who has it better than us right now? Nobody. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we explore the sea with Gracie and Tavia Hunt, and hope to make it back to Buffalo in time for Sunday's showdown with the Bills.

What else? I've got a laundry list of Libs melting down over big, bad RFK Jr. getting a seat at the table – polio is BACK, haven't you heard?? – the best of the rest from a big week of #content, and WNBA STAR Cameron Brink takes us behind the scenes of her recent SI swimsuit shoot.

Who says the WNBA slows down in the offseason? Hell, it may be the best time to tune in!

Grab you some McDonald's to celebrate National Fast Food Day – and then get your ass BACK in line to return it because RFK is in charge now – and settle in for a middle-of-November-Friday-Cap!

Inject these RFK Jr. meltdowns straight into my veins

That's right, boys and girls. Live it up for the next two months, because starting in January, there's a new Sheriff in town, and he's about to make us all less fat and obese.

Look, I'm admittedly not RFK's target audience here. He's way more in the First Lady's wheelhouse, but I live with her so I know all about seed oils and all that crap. And I gotta say – he's 100% right on everything he says about how truly awful the food is here in America.

Take a minute and really look it up, and you'll see exactly why you feel like shit after every single meal. It's amazing. And it's just pumped into EVERYTHING. Why anyone would argue against someone trying to fix that is beyond me.

As for the vaccines … I never truly understood the lunacy of it until I became a dad. Our first pediatrician dropped us because we wouldn't commit to getting my daughter pumped with 18 different vaccines every few months. He just … dropped us. Said we were no longer welcome.

This was in FLORIDA. I can't imagine what goes on everywhere else. And if you think we're the only parents who opted to not pump our kids with a billion vaccines, think again. That's why I said Trump bringing in RFK in the first place was the smartest thing he could've done.

Do not mess with the suburban moms and definitely don't mess with their kids. The Dems did both.

Again, do some research on what they're trying to put into our kids. What they put into us. And then tell me we don't need to maybe scale it back a notch … or 10.

But, the Dems are the party of science! The same people who masked up – then masked DOWN to eat – and then masked UP again are now angry that RFK Jr. may want to scale back the lunacy a touch.

The same people who injected themselves with 100 different COVID boosters over the past four years – only to still get COVID – are now worried about public health.

These people are BROKEN. Choose your damn fighter:

Another week of off-the-charts #content

Yeah, I mean … upgrade is an understatement. That's like trading Aidan O'Connell for Pat Mahomes. No offense to Aidan, of course.

Hope Stephen is doing better today, though. Hate to see good people down so bad. We're pulling for you, buddy!

OK, let's get to the good stuff. I've got a back-logged week of #content in my Twitter bookmarks that I need to empty so we can head into the weekend with clear eyes and full hearts (can't lose!).

Go get 'em!

Hunt family trip, aviation list & Cameron Brink!

Talk about unlocking a core memory! God, I haven't thought about those wonderful creations in a MINUTE. They were the best, weren't they? Now, they'll never, ever come back again now that RFK's in office, but whatever. Us 1990s kids will always have them.

That was a staple in the Dean house for the holidays. A large ass tin-can of assorted popcorn, and those Hess toy trucks. Make Christmas Great Again!

OK, rapid-fire time so we can all go crank out some push-ups for RFK orientation in a few months. First up? You know who doesn't need any health advice? Gracie Hunt!

Nothing like a classic Gracie Hunt Red Friday to send us all into the night with a little pep in our step.

PS: Bills-Chiefs Sunday at 4:25 with Jim & Tony on the call? My God. That's Romo's Super Bowl. How will he make it all game without busting through his pants on live TV? Can't wait to find out!

PPS: Chiefs 27-24 because those are the rules.

Next? We haven't done it in a while, so we may as well update our aviation list before the year runs out!

You know the drill. In the last eight months we've had:

Alaska Boeing Max loses a door mid-flight.

Atlas Air blows an engine in the sky.

Guy in Utah gets sucked into a commercial airliner while running on tarmac.

Another Max plane gets dinged because of pesky loose bolts.

Wheel nearly comes off commercial flight right before takeoff.

United CEO is also a drag queen.

Virgin flight missing bolts.

Holes mis-drilled in new Max planes.

A pair of JetBlue planes collide at Logan

Perfectly-sane Britney Spears pilots a plane

NYC bound plane makes a U-turn because of a fire in the cockpit

Helicopter makes a U-turn four seconds after liftoff, winds up stuck between a building a light pole

United flight bursts into flames mid-flight

United pilot patches together a window before takeoff

Rockies hitting coach pilots a United 757

Singapore flight plummets 7k feet for no reason at all

Air Canada starts shooting flames after takeoff

Scandinavian flight sends passengers through the ceiling

Year of the Road Trip, boys and girls. MAHA and … MARTA! What a country.

OK, that's it for today. That's it for this week. And what a wonderful one it was!

Take us into a big weekend, Cameron Brink, and take us behind the scenes of the big SI shoot. Can't wait to see the end result!

