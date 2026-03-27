Grace Boor Goes For A Slow-Mo Run At The Beach, Taylor Mathis Leads Iowa To Victory & Kruk Wants Guys Oiled Up

It's that time of year again. Spring is here and Joe made the call to the bullpen as he takes a vacation.

For those who missed it, Joe made the call to the bullpen. It's Spring, it's time to take some time off, and you'll have me today, then from Sunday straight through next Friday.

Joe, I assume, outran the gorilla hail they were calling for as he was to leave Ohio yesterday and head South.

If there's anything to fill you in on as far as that's concerned, I'm sure he'll do so on Saturday as he pops in and keeps me from having to work two weeks straight.

An MLB Opening Day tradition came to an end yesterday

Tyler O'Neill's streak of Opening Day home runs ended on Thursday. He had hit a homer in six straight before failing to do so during the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

He did record a hit in two at-bats and added a walk to the stat sheet, but he wasn't able to put one over the fence and now will likely fall back into being a relatively unknown Major League Baseball player.

It was a nice run while it lasted for the Canadian outfielder. It's just not Canada's year at all.

All was not lost on Opening Day. Philadelphia Phillies announcer John Kruk was firing on all cylinders. He's already in mid-season form.

During the Phillies 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers, Kruk made it known that he'd like to see Tyler O'Neill and Adolis Garcia "oiled up and flexing after a good workout."

If that isn’t a clear enough sign that Spring Training has come to an end, I don’t know what is. The games count and so does the broadcasting.

Kruk, much like his playing days, rolls out of bed and is ready to deliver.

Half of the Sweet 16 games are in the books

Thursday wasn’t just Opening Day for Major League Baseball, it was the return to action for the NCAA Tournament. Half of the Sweet 16 games were played and, minus the Arizona blowout of Arkansas, the games were close.

Purdue won on a last-second tip-in over Texas. Illinois went home with a 10-point win over Houston and the "Florida Final Boss" put on a Nebraska jersey and helped hand the Cornhuskers a loss at the hands of Iowa.

It's all fun and games until you put another team's jersey on and that team suffers the same fate as your team did. It wasn’t all on him, but he didn’t help Nebraska's chances, that I know for a fact.

By early in the morning on Saturday, the rest of the Elite 8 will be set. The game I'll be keeping an eye on is the St. John's-Duke game.

Does Rick Pitino have enough left in the tank to take down the Blue Devils? I hope so. We don't need Duke getting their confidence up in the Elite 8.

Florida can do this to a man

Don't take this the wrong way; Florida is a great place. I love visiting, but there's something about the state that, if you're not careful, things can get away from you in a hurry.

That's apparently what happened on Wednesday when a man crashed through the gate at Daytona Beach International Airport and tried to board multiple planes while "highly intoxicated."

Bryan J. Parker, 58, told deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office that he doesn’t remember what happened.

"I went to an AA meeting ... the next thing I know, I'm doing cocaine, drinking and smoking pot," Parker told a deputy, reports WESH 2.

"So you were doing all kinds of drugs and ran through a gate?" the deputy asks.

"Yeah and I crashed my car," Parker says.

After driving his car through the gate, Parker, according to the VSO, unsuccessfully tried to board an occupied, running plane.

He made two more attempts before boarding an unoccupied plane. He was then taken into custody by airport operations and security.

A temporary fence was put up in place of the gate that had been driven through and Parker was taken to jail. He's facing multiple charges and is being held without bond.

And that's how, if you're not careful, an afternoon in Florida can get away from you. You have to keep your guard up at all times.

One minute you could be at an AA meeting. The next, you're trying to board planes at the airport after doing drugs and drinking. It can all turn that fast.

Filet in a Cast Iron Skillet

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJoe,

Nice work as always with Sunday Screencaps! Still making use of the cast iron skillet my wife got me for Christmas by cooking a filet with Irish butter, garlic, and rosemary. Finished it in the oven. Very tasty, but unfortunately our house smells like meat haha. Wife asked me to switch back to the grill, so I’ll do that for the next round of meat.

Ps- RAD, that cult classic BMX movie, turned 40 yesterday. That, Thrashin’ (with Josh Brokin!), and North Shore were epic 80s movies that followed similar plots. My friends and I couldn’t get enough.

Take care!

Gen X Warren M

SeanJo

Your wife knows what time of year it is. It's grilling season. It's time to toss your meat on the grill and send it my way.

The fact that there's a BMX movie that is 40 years old is crazy and slightly depressing. I have to admit that, while riding bikes was a big part of my childhood, I don’t recall seeing this movie.

Cleavage

- Chris B from Johnson City writes:

SeanJo

I had to send a quick note. Occasionally when I’m reading screencaps on the weekends my wife walks by and rolls her eyes about the instagram girls. On today’s edition there was a girl named Lanie Wilcox with ridiculous Australian cleavage.

(See the pictures I embedded in last Sunday's Screencaps here and here)

It actually looked so dumb that I had to show my wife. We laughed and my wife said something along the lines of it being tied too tight and uncomfortable. Then she asked where she could see some guys with half their sac hanging out. I offered but was shot down.

SeanJo

This is what it's all about. When you can bring people together with cleavage, you're doing something right. When you can bring a husband and wife together, you're doing something extraordinary.

Thanks for sharing this. It's exactly the kind of touching story that will help push me through next week as I fill in for Joe.

Anyone with a similar story please feel free to share.

Military Cadence tribute to Chuck Norris

- Kirk B sends:

Bigfoot sightings

- Jayson writes:

Me Thinks The bigfoot sightings corresponded with a new strain of Meth in the Portage county.

Just Hearsayin’

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That's it for this Friday edition of Screencaps, the last Friday edition of March. Have a great day.

Joe will be serving up Saturday's edition of America's best daily internet column. Then you're stuck with me from Sunday until next Friday.

Keep the inbox busy during that time. I've got to run and take care of a couple of things in the yard this morning.

The inbox is open for anything and everything, meat related or otherwise at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

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