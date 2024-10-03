Grab The Toilet Paper! Shoppers Panic Buying Over Port Strike Madness

Madness has descended upon your local supermarket as your neighbors have started to rush the aisles and grab toilet paper, food and any other supplies they possibly can as the ongoing dockworker's strike continues with little end in sight.

Up and down the eastern and southern seaboard, people have been grabbing anything and everything they can from grocery stores and places like Costco over fears that there soon may be nothing left.

The reality is - there might not be if more people start doing the same.

THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS

"There is no toilet paper, no paper towels!" customers at a New York Costco shouted to reporters as water has started to also become scarcer as America's ports sit dormant as port workers enter their third day of strike.

On Monday, 50,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association walked off the job and began picketing over a contract dispute with the United States Maritime Alliance, or USMX. The USMX is in charge of major shipping lines as well as all terminal operations and ports. The issue, as always, revolves around wages. This time, however, there is more to it. The port workers argue that with an increase in wagers, they will be able to have more job security as other international ports have started phasing out workers with Artificial Intelligence instead.

One thing is for certain, the port workers are determined not to go down without a fight and have been prepping and planning for this strike for months and are blaming the U.S. government for allowing it to happen as they feel that they have been taken advantage of.

DOCKWORKERS ARE DEMANDING MORE MONEY AND RESPECT

It's understandable why Americans started panic buying after Harold Dagget, Chief Negotiator for the Intranational Longshoremen Association, pretty much threatened to take down the U.S. economy with his strike.

Speaking with CNN earlier this week, Dagget explained what will happen once they start picketing, "First week, it will be all over the news every night, boom, boom. Second week, guys who sell cars can't sell cars, because the cars ain't coming in off the ships. They get laid off. Third week, malls are closing down. They can't get the goods from China. They can't sell clothes. They can't do this. Everything in the United States comes on a ship. They go out of business. Construction workers get laid off because the materials aren't coming in. The steel's not coming in. The lumber's not coming in. They lose their jobs. Everybody's hating the longshoremen now, because now they realize how important our jobs are."

Cue people freaking out and rushing to the aisles immediately!

The timing of the strike couldn't come at a worse time as Hurricane Helene's devastating wrath destroyed many important highways and roads that are desperately needed to transport goods and supplies to victims, as well as forcing truckers to find alternative delivery routes.

As we learned during Covid however, many Americans are sheep. Just as when your father had to cut his lawn because the neighbor across the street did, once someone sees somebody else rushing to the supermarket, it's only a matter of time until they do as well

But please, for the love of God, leave some toilet paper for everyone else!

ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT THE PORT STRIKE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow