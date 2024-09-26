Jim Cantore Switches His Hurricane Helene Location & People Are Freaking Out

With Hurricane Helene just hours away from landfall, all eyes are on Weather Channel legend Jim Cantore because he has a new location to ride out the storm.

After setting up his live shot location in Port Richey, Florida earlier in the week, Cantore has people in Tallahassee completely freaked out because the guy who made wearing baseball helmets in hurricanes famous has come to town.

Tallahassee got a rude awakening Wednesday night when Cantore started interviewing local officials on Hurricane Helene prep.

Here's why people are starting to get concerned up on the panhandle.

Tuesday, Jim was down the Gulf coast around the Tampa area. Justin Michaels, one of the Weather Channel's rising stars, was positioned in Panama City, but now Michaels AND Cantore are in Tallahassee, which seems to indicate a tag-team on coverage while Paul Goodloe, one of the legends of this industry, has been switching positions as well.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night/Thursday morning. From all indications, Cantore has found his place to ride out the storm and it's the Old Capitol Building in Tallahassee.

"This will be a historic storm for many including southern Appalachia with flooding and wind damage. Pray I’m wrong, I want to be. Be safe all and protect your families and property as best you can," Cantore said Wednesday.