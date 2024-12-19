Government Releases Blunt Statement About Drone Sightings, Makes One Thing Clear

The federal government wants people to chill out when it comes to alleged drone sightings.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're very aware that people in America have become captivated by alleged drones flooding the sky, especially over New Jersey.

Are the drones simply planes? Are the drones being controlled by a foreign country? What is going on? Well, the government is trying to clear the air - pun fully intended.

Government agencies release statement on drone sightings.

While there are many different theories about what might be in the sky, the government is pouring cold water on anyone hoping to hear a spicy conspiracy theory.

The DHS, FBI, FAA & DoD stated the following, in part, in a joint statement released Tuesday:

"FBI has received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings in the last few weeks with approximately 100 leads generated, and the federal government is supporting state and local officials in investigating these reports. Consistent with each of our unique missions and authorities, we are quickly working to prioritize and follow these leads. We have sent advanced detection technology to the region. And we have sent trained visual observers.

Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones. We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.

That said, we recognize the concern among many communities. We continue to support state and local authorities with advanced detection technology and support of law enforcement. We urge Congress to enact counter-UAS legislation when it reconvenes that would extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge.

Additionally, there have been a limited number of visual sightings of drones over military facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere, including within restricted air space. Such sightings near or over DoD installations are not new. DoD takes unauthorized access over its airspace seriously and coordinates closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, as appropriate. Local commanders are actively engaged to ensure there are appropriate detection and mitigation measures in place."

Well, there you have it, folks. The government believes it's a mixture of "lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones."

Now, would I generally tell people to trust the government? Absolutely not. You will find few people who are more skeptical of anything the government says than I am, and while we cover a lot of UFO stuff here at OutKick, it's important to have a reasonable threshold for evidence.

We have no proof that Iran, China or Russia launched these drones. Anyone floating that theory should have to answer one question:

Where the hell did they get launched from?

Iran is flying planes that are more than 50 years old and has a joke of an air force. Yet, I'm supposed to believe they're capable of secretly launching drones into America? Give me a break.

I would 100% buy there are government drones up there, which the statement doesn't rule out. However, I'm absolutely not buying the idea the Chinese, Russians or Iranians are behind any sightings.

What do you think the drone sightings are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.