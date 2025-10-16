Good Looks, Bad Crimes: The Internet Is Falling For An Alleged Brazilian Serial Killer

She’s accused of murder. Social media says she’s “innocent and gorgeous." Welcome to 2025.

Police say that this attractive Brazilian woman is a ruthless serial killer who enjoys killing. The internet sees an attractive blonde who is innocent of all charges.

We've seen this sort of thing before with the viral mugshots of attractive women who have had a run-in with the law. Although they aren’t usually accused of murder.

That's not the case with 36-year-old Ana Paula Veloso Fernandes. She's a mom, she's a law student and, according to authorities, she's responsible for at least four deaths.

Veloso Fernandes, from São Paulo, Brazil, has some wondering if she's the world's hottest serial killer after an alleged killing spree that started in January.

Police Chief Halisson Ideiao said of her, reports the NY Post, The "extremely manipulative" suspect "takes pleasure in killing" and shows "a lack of remorse."

He then warned, She "wants to kill" and would "certainly attempt to kill others" if released.

"Worth the Risk": Social Media Falls for the Alleged Murderer

The first of the four deaths that Veloso Fernandes has been linked to is that of her landlord, Marcelo Hari Fonseca. She is alleged to have stabbed him in her home during an argument back in January.

The case was reopened after being initially closed due to a lack of evidence, when the landlord's daughter brought it back up to police who were looking at the alleged serial killer as a suspect in several other deaths.

Police say that she confessed to that crime. They also say they've been able to connect her to at least three other deaths and believe those were carried out using rat poison.

Those three, Maria Aparecida Rodrigues, Hayder Mhazres, and Neil Correa da Silva, were allegedly killed for financial gain and revenge. According to reports, Veloso Fernandes is also believed to have killed as many as 10 dogs while testing the poison.

The alleged Brazilian serial killer is being held by authorities while further testing is conducted on the exhumed bodies. If it were up to some on the internet, she would be a free woman.

Many have somehow been able to overlook the accusations against her, incredibly even those involving nearly a dozen dogs, and have decided that she's innocent. What a bizzare time to be alive.