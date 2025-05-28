New Comedy Film Features Stacked Cast, Preview Is Hilarious: WATCH

Keanu Reeves' new movie "Good Fortune" looks like it might be a solid comedy.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sherry Cola and Sandra Oh

Director: Aziz Ansari

Release date: October 17

Rating: Unknown at this time

"Good Fortune" trailer released.

The first trailer for "Good Fortune" hit the web Wednesday, and it looks like director Aziz Ansari might have cooked up a very entertaining comedy.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's a lot to be optimistic about here. First, it appears "Good Fortune" won't hold back with its jokes. I think that's pretty clear from the trailer.

That's a great thing. We need more - not less - comedy in the world. The edgier, the better. Comedy should be offensive. It should make you a bit uncomfortable. There needs to be a shock factor. The more, the better.

Plus, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari have a long history of producing a lot of laughs. Rogen is responsible for multiple hit comedies. The three most famous are "Superbad," "Pineapple Express" and "This is the End."

Likewise, Aziz was outstanding on "Parks and Rec" and his stand-up is definitely worth checking out. Add in the fact Keanu Reeves is playing an awkward guardian angel, and I'm not sure how anyone couldn't be interested.

The cast is absolutely loaded, and fans will get to see Reeves try something new.

You can catch "Good Fortune" starting October 17th. Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your thoughts on the preview.