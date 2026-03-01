Massive Sinkhole On Golf Course Reveals Hidden, Booze-Filled Cellar

You know the old saying, "Not all sinkholes are created equally?" Of course not, because it's not a saying at all. But it does ring true, and a sinkhole that was recently discovered at a golf club in England proves the point.

Davyhulme Park Golf Club, located just west of Manchester, is more than 110-years-old. And seeing what the sinkhole revealed, it's a course that was built on top of a rather impressive wine and port cellar.

READ: Sinkhole Swallows Part Of Utah Golf Course, Wild Man Sits On The Edge Of It: Video

After a lengthy stretch of severe rain, greenskeepers discovered the appearance of a sinkhole on the 13th hole. The staff got to work around the issue and uncovered the old cellar stocked full of booze. In the video shared by the club on its Instagram page, the cellar is believed to date back to the original manor house in which the club was built.

As you'll see in the video, we're not talking about some tiny four-by-four cellar with a handful of old wine bottles in it; this is a seriously large room.

The club hasn't posted any updates or clips of staffers trying any of the booze found underground, but one would imagine some brave soul took a sip of what has to be decades-old wine.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

Next steps here, beyond repairing the area and getting play back up and running smoothly, is for the club to make some sort of alternate logo incorporating the newly-found cellar. It would be incredible to make the cellar operational and have it be some "hidden" spot to grab a mid-round beverage. But having people go underground into a cellar to booze it up may not be the smartest or safest of business decisions for the club.