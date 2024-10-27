Golf Course Fight Takes A Turn When One Of The Men Involved Smashes His Club Over The Other's Head

An argument on a golf course in Canada took a violent turn when one of the men involved decided to use his golf club as a weapon. The man smashed his driver over another man's head, breaking the club.

The broken club is the least of the man's concerns now. The golf club swinging man was arrested shortly after and is now facing possible charges of assault with a weapon.

The fight, if you can call it that, took place on the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course earlier this month. Police were called to the golf course around 12:30 pm on Oct. 12.

According to Burnabynow, it was the second time in the last four months that police were called to the course. Video from the incident shows men arguing near a tee box. One of the men is carrying a driver.

He can be heard yelling, "you hit f*cking towards me?!" Someone answers yes, and he responds by swinging his club at the closest man to him, smashing it over his head.

The sound the club makes as it hits the man's head makes it clear that this wasn’t a glancing blow. The man on the receiving end of the golf club goes down immediately and can be seen holding his head.

Swinging a golf club at someone's head is one way to end an argument

"When police arrived, the intoxicated 43-year-old male suspect was still on scene and immediately taken into custody with no incident," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

Kalanj said that police were told he hit three men with the golf club following a brief verbal dispute. As hard as it is to believe, all the victims are said to have sustained minor injuries.

The man swinging the club now faces possible charges of assault with a weapon. He has reportedly been released pending a court date.

So much for a relaxing day on the course in Canada.