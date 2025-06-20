Golden Girls Gone Wild: Bea Arthur Used To Call Betty White The C-Word Way More Than You'd Expect

I don't know about you, but I love a little behind-the-scenes TV sitcom drama. Stuff like how Vivian Vance hated William Frawley's guts on the set of I Love Lucy or how, to this day, no one has any idea what the hell happened to Chuck Cunningham on Happy Days.

The Brady Bunch was a gold mine on this front. Carol was dating the oldest son, the oldest daughter was all drugged up, and Mike Brady was gay. God only knows what Alice was doing when the rest of the Bradys were out trying to win a silver platter or finding cursed Polynesian idols on beaches or bashing Marcia's face in with a football.

But one sitcom I thought would be really drama-free is The Golden Girls, but I'd be wrong, and it turns out that two of the show's stars, Bea Arthur and Betty White, weren't fond of each other.

Now, if you recall, Betty White was revered in her later years, but it sounds like there was at least one person who hated her guts, and that was Arthur.

At a recent event celebrating the show's 40th anniversary, co-producer Marsha Posner Williams talked about how she had Arthur call her to talk about Betty White using a certain word that rhymes with the surname of late Candid Camera host Allen Funt.

"When that red light was on [and the show was filming], there were no more professional people than those women, but when the red light was off, those two couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She then recalled how Arthur "used to call me at home and say, ‘I just ran into that [C-word] at the grocery store. I’m gonna write her a letter,’ and I said, ‘Bea, just get over it for crying out loud. Just get past it.'"

Can you imagine running to the store to get the carton of eggs you forgot to grab earlier in the day and getting caught in the crossfire between two Golden Girls?

"I remember, my husband and I went over to Bea’s house a couple of times for dinner. Within 30 seconds of walking in the door, the c-word came out," Williams added, while another person on the panel at NeueHouse Hollywood, casting director Joel Thurm, said he heard Arthur say the same thing about White while on a plane.

And by the way, this doesn't sound like the British version of the C-word that everyone starts throwing around after a few pints. I believe we're talking about the no-nonsense American version.

Surprising, sure, but I think if we all take a moment, we can all hear Arthur's grudd, Maude-ly voice going on a C-bombing run.