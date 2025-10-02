God’s Blessing: Riley Gaines Celebrates The Arrival Of Daughter Margot

A new chapter begins for Riley Gaines, who welcomed her daughter, Margot, on Thursday night. OutKick's fearless host and pioneer of women’s rights shared the joyful news with her husband, Louis Barker, on Instagram.

The caption on Riley’s post read: "there’s nothing that could’ve prepared me for a love like this. God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot."

For years, Gaines has built a powerful platform fighting to keep men out of women’s sports as the trend spread across America.

Her defiant stance after racing against biological male Lia Thomas inspired countless young female athletes to speak up.

With her podcast, Gaines for Girls, the 12-time All-American swimmer has amplified voices challenging transgender inclusion in women’s sports. She played a pivotal role in the national conversation leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election, as voters pushed back against men competing in female categories.

President Donald Trump developed a friendship with Riley through her outspoken activism — a partnership that has helped young girls, families, and parents find a voice against radical progressive agendas.

At a Turning Point event on June 14, Riley reflected on her pregnancy:

"My daughter got to watch as President Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. My daughter got to visit the White House and watch inside my stomach as President Trump signed an executive order barring men from participating in women’s sports within any educational program that receives federal funds."

Gaines’ imprint on American society is undeniable. Throughout her activism, Gaines has said her contentious fight against the trans athlete agenda was ultimately about opening doors for her future children.

Her position has put her at odds with figures like Simone Biles. But despite pushback, Gaines has worked tirelessly to spotlight the lack of fairness, common sense and safety in allowing men into women’s sports.

In July, Gaines strapped on her goggles for a swim from Alcatraz — a stunning feat.

Pregnant, she swam more than a mile through frigid, choppy water. She powered through, making another bold statement about grit, resiliency, and the kind of strength she’ll one day pass on to her daughter.

Congratulations, Riley!

