Glen Powell's Mom Sets The Record Straight On Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

If you fell for the rumors that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were having an affair during the filming of Anyone But You, don't fall for the rumors that the two are now dating.

That's not the case according to Glen's mom, Cyndy Powell. The two may have leaned into the rumors when Anyone But You hit theaters, but it was nothing but movie business stuff.

They were selling tickets is all. Powell and Sweeney are just friends. Don't let the fact that the actress showed up at Glen's sister's wedding over the weekend change your mind about that.

So what sources are popping up out of the woodwork to confirm rumors that Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have called it quits? That changes nothing.

According to the source confirming the breakup, Sweeney is a single woman who wants to focus on her career right now. People reported on Monday, "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off."

There wasn’t an affair that led to the reported breakup. They didn’t suddenly fall out of love. The source added, "They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Glen Powell's mom says there's nothing going on with Sydney Sweeney behind closed doors

That's exactly what momma Powell went on to hammer home in an interview with the Daily Mail. Popping up at Glen's sister's wedding in the middle of rumors about her relationship with her fiancé falling apart doesn’t mean anything.

"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," Cyndy told the Daily Mail, adding that Sweeney is "really close friends" with the Powell family.

"Nothing going on behind closed doors. He’s the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long. They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people," Glen's mom added.

"They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he’s got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he’s got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It’s really nice."

See nothing going on at all. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are just two incredibly attractive people who happen to be friends. You want them to be an item, they're happy the way things are.