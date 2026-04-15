Hollywood Star Goes Viral With Epic Performance Of Legendary Country Song: WATCH

Glen Powell's singing skills are on full display for an upcoming movie.

Powell has had a fascinating rise in the Hollywood world over the past couple years. He seemingly came out of nowhere to join the A-list in a shockingly short period of time.

He also has some mega-hits in his credits, such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone but You" (shout out to Sydney Sweeney) and "Twisters."

Now, he's filming his next blockbuster, and he's stepping into the world of country music.

Glen Powell puts impressive singing skills on display.

Powell's new movie "The Comeback King" is filming, according to Whiskey Riff, and the talented actor found himself in a Savannah, Georgia, bar rocking out to "Wagon Wheel."

It's unclear if he was filming for the movie or just rocking out on stage for the fun of it. What is clear is that he crushed the song made famous by Old Crow Medicine Band and Darius Rucker.

Give the moment a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not too bad from the man who played Hangman in "Top Gun: Maverick." Not bad at all. The man has some serious singing pipes on him. Granted, "Wagon Wheel" might be one of the easiest songs possible to sing, but let's still give the man his props.

I also looked into "The Comeback King." It sounds like it's going to be a fun movie from Powell and Judd Apatow. The plot is described as, "A country western star experiences a dramatic downfall and must navigate their career in free fall," according to IMDB.

Powell is joined in the cast by Madelyn Cline, Cristin Milioti and Stavros Halkias. What a fascinating blend for a cast.

At least we know Powell won't have any problem playing a country singer. Seems like he has the necessary requirements fulfilled.

What do you think of Powell's performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.