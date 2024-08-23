Star Actor Completely Unrecognizable In New Series: PHOTO

The first look at Glen Powell in "Chad Powers" is out, and his appearance is wild.

The upcoming Hulu series is inspired by Eli Manning going undercover during a Penn State football practice, and the plot is described as, "A disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling southern football team to revive his football career."

Sounds like a fun time, and Powell is currently flying high on plenty of momentum as his career absolutely explodes.

He's also completely unrecognizable in the role.

First look at Glen Powell in "Chad Powers" released.

The first look at "Chad Powers" went viral Thursday because Powell looks like a different human in the character.

Check out his comical appearance in the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, I didn't have high hopes for "Chad Powers" when word first broke that Powell was going to be starring in the series after Eli Manning's viral stunt.

How could a series based on an Eli Manning prank be good, even if Powell is the lead story? Well, I think it might be time to readjust my expectations because the photo of Powell as Powers has me now thinking it's going to be legit.

He looks like an athlete way over the hill, and I'm here for it.

"Chad Powers" doesn't have an official release date yet on Hulu, but we'll definitely be checking it out whenever it does. Powell is on an awesome run over the past few years, and it looks like he's gearing up to add another hit to his list of career accomplishments. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.