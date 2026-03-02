Is This Girlfriend Asking For Too Much By Requesting The Nipple Piercing Reminder Of His Affair Be Removed?

How do people keep ending up in these situations? How do they get back together after an affair and start making demands?

Last summer, this 30-year-old woman's boyfriend, 34, cheated on her multiple times with one of his staff members.

She doesn’t trust him, but she's "attached to him" and, for reasons she only knows, wants to make it work with him.

To each their own. If you want to stay with a cheater, be my guest. But she has a request that he remove a reminder of the affair, a nipple piercing.

Why is that a reminder of the affair her boyfriend, who sounds like a catch, by the way, had? That's what kicked the whole thing off with his staffer.

"During the summer he got his nipple pierced with this girl who also got her nipples pierced," she wrote on Reddit. "This is what started the entire affair I believe. After that they had sex a couple of times for 1.5-2 months."

If I've heard that once, I've heard it a million times. Don't let your significant other get their nipple pierced with someone other than you. That's asking for an affair to take place.

She wants the piercing gone "in order for us to move forward in a healthy way since it’s symbolizes the entire betrayal."

That's reasonable, on the surface anyway. She adds, "I don’t think it’s fair for me to see him if he doesn’t take the piercing out."

Forgiveness Is One Thing. Visual Reminders Are Another.

He's making excuses about being too busy, about a possible scar, and he's even tried to flip it around on his girlfriend because she still follows her exes on social media.

It's all a stall tactic. He has no intention of ever removing the piercing. It's not meant to rub the affair in his girlfriend's face. He's keeping the nipple piercing on principle.

He knows the second it's removed she'll be on to something else. Probably something about not cheating on her again. As long as the piercing is in, she'll never move past it.

"He won’t remove the piercing and I am afraid that will be the end of us. It shows his ability for commit to me and it’s self respect," she wisely pointed out.

"I guess I am wondering do I just stop seeing him if he doesn’t remove the piercing? Btw the girl still works there…."

Of course, you stop seeing him. You keep seeing him when he cheats, but draw the line at the nipple piercing. You can’t stand for that.