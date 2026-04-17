Gina Carano Celebrates 44th Birthday By Slipping Into A Dress That Stuns MMA Fans, Yankees Fan Fight & MEAT!

Gina Carano has a big fight coming up, but first she needed to celebrate her 44th birthday with new social media content.

The Thursday Night Mowing League has a new physical mailing address!

Who wants a TNML sticker? Maybe you need two stickers? Don't get greedy, but I will allow you to ask for more than one. I have 1,000 TNML stickers in my office right now ready to ship out. Don't be shy.



Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Thursday Night Mowing League

27072 Carronade Dr, Unit A 155

Perrysburg, OH 43551

Can you send Screencaps mail to this address? Yes.

Can you send oversized packages to this address? Absolutely.

That IS NOT MY home address. PLEASE DO NOT visit that address thinking I will be mowing the grass.

Are you a brand who wants me to test your new grass seed, candy bars, BBQ sauce, etc.? Yes, you can send that stuff to this address, but please know I may never write about your product.

I'll say it again, it has to be a self-addressed stamped envelope for the TNML stickers. My days of writing out addresses on envelopes are over. I'm getting too old for that game.

I have to say thanks to the Screencaps readers who told me to look into the UPS Store as an option over the USPS PO Box. It was so smooth going into UPS. In about 10 minutes, I had a key, a box and no stress of dealing with a poorly run government agency.



Plus, I had heard horror stories of the USPS harassing people who received oversized packages to their small PO Boxes. The UPS girl simply stated they have a spot for the big stuff and not to worry.

Total price: $253 for 12 months, BUT, UPS was running some sort of deal and threw in three free months, so the deal will run for 15 months. That's under $17 per month to have a physical mailing address. That's less than one day's admission to a travel ball tournament. I couldn't say no.

#notsponsored

Couple of observations as we end this week and prepare to head into the end of April

For some reason, I got sucked into the new LDS cult documentary "Trust Me: The False Prophet" on Netflix last night at like 10:30. Guess what time I went to bed? Yep, after 2 a.m. I couldn't stop watching this four-episode series on Samuel Bateman, the sexual predator, who convinced his followers that he was chosen to be Warren Jeffs' replacement prophet.



One thing led to another and three of his followers not only turned over their daughters, including minors, to Bateman, but also their money. Even crazier than this guy brainwashing his followers, there was a couple shooting a documentary about Bateman's group the whole time. I won't ruin how this whole story unravels.



Just know that when you sit down and start watching, you're going to burn through four hours. Guaranteed.





I've been ‘vibe coding,’ as the cool Gen Zs and younger Millennials call it, this week & it has been really, really, really eye-opening

I'm not ready to reveal what I vibe coded, but I'll just say that I had a working site/app with some rather cool functions that I think you'd enjoy, and it was all done in an hour.

The bones of the project were done in about 3-4 mintues. The other 57 minutes were spent with me brainstorming with AI on how to fine-tune the project. I didn't mispeak. I gave Gemini the project idea. It gave me the instructions to enter into the AI coding assistant and in 3-4 minutes, I had a working site.

Google Gemini estimated the work done in that one-hour session would've cost between $23K-33K if it was done by salaried workers and way more if it were done by an agency.

You're damn right it made me stop and think:

— What will employment in general look like in 2-3 years, maybe sooner?

— People who can create big ideas will be the most employable workers. Doers will still be important, but those who can conceptualize will win out.

— Will this country need to import cheap Indian and Asian tech labor as it has for the last three decades?

— Colleges are f'd. NPR reported this week that, "A new estimate projects that 442 of the nation's 1,700 private, nonprofit four-year colleges and universities, with a combined 670,000 students, are at risk of closing or having to merge within the next 10 years."



Between the population decline and AI, it's going to be a bloodbath across higher education, especially at the higher price points.

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On my Huber Heights, or Huber-tucky, comments

— Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland emails:

Hey Joe, welcome back. Your comments on Huber-tucky had me rolling yesterday. As a resident of NE Ohio we have a similar phenomenon. Anyone North of 480 refers to Brunswick as Bruns-tucky. It got me thinking, are there similar areas across America that have their own 'Tucky'? I'd love to get screencap nations opinion.

Keep pushing out content, and I'll keep the clicks up.

Reactions to Rob in Florida's women in sports, Russini & more

— Jeff E. is fired up across the Atlantic and comes out firing with a strong email:

Currently spending the next two weeks in Portugal. One week for business meetings, one week of vacation. Of course I’m reading Screencaps -it’s a daily habit for me.



Ron from FL was spot on. Got me thinking about my top ten women sports to watch:



1

2

3

4

5



For the record, I absolutely loved watching my daughter play fast-pitch and run cross country.



My Hypocrisy: I ended up going to The Eagles at The Sphere and buying a new truck. The Eagle concert experience was fantastic. The truck is great.



I didn’t want to spend that much on either, but it turns out in the end, you’re not taking it with you. FYI - Portugal prices are really reasonable.



In my last correspondence with you I mentioned to pay attention to Artemis II. I knew it would be awesome - but it was even better. Amazing what we can do when we pull in the same direction.



Travel ball excessive HR celebration - my kid would sit out a year to think about it. Disgusting. Today society is more about style than substance. Be a decent man and do your job well - no one cares. Celebrate like a douch - accepted. Sad

— Dave R. wants in:

I have to say AMEN to Rob in Florida for saying what most of us red-blooded American men are thinking about sideline reporting, especially female ones who probably have never thrown a football in their life for fear of breaking a nail.

While we are at it, this is akin to Renee Montgomery in the studio during the NCAA men's tournament talking about how some of the forwards weren't posting up correctly in the low block which is why the dunk missed. Like she has ever even been able to touch the rim! If she wanted to talk about dribbling and making layups using a smaller ball, then fine, go ahead and waste my time.

— Monty has an opinion to get off his chest:

Apparently ol Montgomery Lee in Tennessee called it. These USELESS hotties on the sidelines, "TWAMMYs". Yup, "tits with a microphone". If that was an "innocent interaction" with my "friend", then I have a gold mine to sell ya here in Monterey, Tn.



Has ‘Sheriff’ John ever studied a raccoon's penis like RFK Jr.?

— ‘Sheriff’ John responded damn near immediately. I published Thursday Screencaps at about 9:02 EST. John emailed this at 9:33 EST:

No, I've never examined a raccoon's penis. I have chopped off tails and feet for examination, but never a penis.

FWIW, I haven't killed a raccoon in well over a year (I've shot a lot of squirrels though). My bigger problem right now is with a hawk that keeps picking off my chickens. The remaining ones are terrified and I can't do anything about it except to give them a place to hide. I also put up a giant owl decoy, but that doesn't work like they said it would.

Also, living in Texas, this is Buccees' home territory and I've just quit stopping at the big travel stores because of the crowds. It's just not worth the hassle. We actually have a local (much smaller) Buccees in our neighborhood (picture attached) which is where I buy my gas and I still go there. It gets crowded too, but not like the big stores. Buccees started out as a local gas station chain in Lake Jackson (south of Houston) back in the 1980's and started to expand into the bigger travel centers in the early 2000's. There are still a lot of the very small convenience stores scattered around the small towns in Brazoria County south of Houston. I'd say the one in our neighborhood is "medium sized" compared to some of the older ones. We still have most of the same food and drinks and candy, but none of the merchandise that they sell in the bigger stores.

Finally, the reason our oil and gas prices are up in the United States when we have plenty is very simple. There are no (or very little) restrictions on exports anymore, so the suppliers here can sell to whoever they want. Why would they charge less to an American when there is a foreigner who is willing to pay a higher price? (note, I personally have no problem with that... it's how supply and demand works)

Screencaps Boomers and doomscrolling: Is it taking over their lives?

I'm receiving numerous messages from Screencaps Boomers saying how they've regained control of their lives since COVID and they're going out and touching grass.

— Ken G. emails:

A few thoughts on the retiree and doomscrolling:

- It would be interesting to see the stats split between men and women in retirement as I believe everyone fills their free time differently

- Any link to men and the population in generalhaving less friends especially when your real friends are dying off

- Also split by age as I would think as you get older and less mobile there is more time to fill and less activities to take up your time.

- With more time available in retirement, you might be doing more exciting things which you want to share. I rarely saw posts about people at work (a promotion or a work party maybe)!

- I would also expect a link to the various TV shows and their push to follow on socials



I gave up social media when I retired almost three years ago. No time for it especially when I have Screencaps and a few other sites that keep me up to date. And knowing socials are filled with only the good stuff people want to share and the bots taking over - good riddance! Some of my observations are from my time on socials - Dad wanted Twitter to follow Fox News and similar right wing groups, Facebook friends with many moms of my friends and friends of my Mom who gave me the most likes, and the less active "older" friends referred to things they could only know from doomscrolling (one "friend" referenced a photo of my parents in a post that was among about 75 photos and my parents were in the background of pic 60!)



Keep up the great work. I made sure I did not write 666 words!

— Grumpy Dean in Monroe, GA checks in:

Hey Joe, old grumpy ass Dean from Monroe GA again

Retirement;

I retired almost 10 yrs ago, elec tech for the USPS for 37 yrs. I was lucky enuff to retire at 57 yo.

Got off facebook over 3 yrs ago. Too political, read the GOAT column daily,listen to a lot of podcasts, mostly sports talk.

I use the internet for a lil news here n there. But just staring at that lil screen will make u stoopid!

Covid was the straw that broke my back, watched states like GA bounce back, saw my birth state(MA), spent a buncha yrs in CA, they went crazy. Was just too much.

Spend my time chasing green fish(bass), working out, lil part time gig, yard work, diy.

If you stay on that phone u will go crazy! Im grumpy enuff as it is!

Now get off my lawn! Take care.

Shouldn't these gas prices go down now that we're not blowing up Iran like we were like 108 hours ago?

— Trenton sets the record straight:

On gas prices, the key thing to understand is that oil is priced in a global market, not a local one. Even if the U.S. only imports a small percentage from the Middle East, any tension there—like around the Strait of Hormuz—adds a risk premium to oil worldwide. That shows up at the pump pretty quickly.

There’s also a refining piece that matters. The U.S. hasn’t added much refining capacity in the last 20 years, so most refineries are running at or near full capacity. You can’t just flip a switch and produce more fuel overnight.

On top of that, not all crude is the same. The U.S. produces a lot of lighter oil today, but many of our refineries—especially along the Gulf Coast—were built or upgraded over time to run heavier crude. That creates a bit of a mismatch, so even though we produce a lot domestically, we still import some types of crude and export others. It’s a system that’s been built over decades and doesn’t shift quickly.

Then it comes down to basic economics. Refiners have contractual obligations to supply fuel here in the U.S.—that’s like your mortgage and utilities, those bills get paid first. But once those obligations are covered, every additional barrel is free to go wherever it earns the best return, including overseas markets. These are large, global companies, so decisions are driven by supply, demand, and returns—not geography.

On the profit question—I get where your brother is coming from. When prices go up, oil companies do make more money. That’s real. But it’s largely because the underlying price of crude is rising in a global market, not because someone is deciding locally to raise prices at the pump.

There are plenty of opportunities for groups like DOGE to evaluate waste and spending in government, but at the end of the day, these are publicly traded companies. Their financials are transparent, and it’s up to all of us to look at things like 10-K’and decide who we want to support with our dollars—but don’t get a retailer started on 10-K or we might end up on a whole separate soapbox about Visa and Mastercard.

Hope that helps—and hope you’re finding a few open tee times.

Drew's best moments from his Bourbon Trail 50th birthday

— This is from Drew's message that I ran on Thursday:

Mon - Flew in and went to the Louisville Slugger factory. This was awesome, we had such a good time. It's only about 90 minutes of your time, so not something you plan your whole trip around, but if you are in the area, or nearby, it is a great daytime activity. We got to hold a bat from 1930 that Babe Ruth used!

Wed - Wednesday was our trail day. We drove to Frankfor and visited Buffalo Trace where we did the behind the scenes tour, which was the highlight of the week. Being a huge Blantons and BT fan, this was fantastic. Great tour and got to taste 4 different products at the end. Their merch/gift store is massive as well.

###################

That is it for this Friday morning in mid-April as the birds sing their hearts out. We're facing one more round of storms before the weather falls off a cliff and we get back to winter conditions in NW Ohio.

Get those TNML sticker requests in. Get to the golf course. Enjoy a half-day at work. Enjoy those Friday beers.

Let's go finish strong.

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