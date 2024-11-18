Gia Duddy Turns Herself Into A Cowboys Fan Ahead Of Monday Night Football

Gia Duddy is no longer a rising NFL WAG. She's been rumored to have traded the NFL for the NBA as internet detectives linked her a couple of months ago to Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun.

But that doesn’t mean the social media winner of the 2023 NFL Draft doesn’t still have friends in the league. She does and one of those friends she revealed is an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Duddy, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, hates the Cowboys, but is willing to put that hatred aside for a day in order to support her friend Isabelle, who she says is an assistant wide receivers coach.

She'll be taking in the game from a box with one of the Cowboys "best player's families." And while she loves the game of football, she's not there to watch Cooper Rush play quarterback on a 3-6 team.

Duddy is there to watch the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform their Thunderstruck routine. That's a smart move on her part. Look, she's been around the game. She knows how to set expectations.

Gia Duddy is trading in her Eagles gear for Cowboys gear to watch Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium

With the Houston Texans visiting Jerry's World for Monday Night Football and Dak Prescott on injured reserve, those expectations should be low. This game could get ugly quickly.

The only positive from the entire night might be the performances by one of the best cheerleading squads in the business. You take a win wherever you can get it.

Duddy is already being a better friend here than most would be. As an Eagles fan, it's one thing to put on a Tennessee Titans jersey.

It's a whole different story putting on some Cowboys gear, let alone actually rooting for them to win a game. That's not going to happen. She's there for the love of the game and the content.