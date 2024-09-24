Is Gia Duddy Dating Christian Braun? Internet Investigators Go To Work

Has Gia Duddy traded life in the NFL for life in the NBA? That's what a thread started by an "internet investigator" believes has happened, and they've done some digging in order to make their case.

The evidence that has been provided suggests Will Levis' ex, who appeared to take a shot at the Tennessee Titans quarterback following his rough start to the season, is now dating Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun.

The game film from the internet sleuth's investigation shows Duddy wearing a hooded sweatshirt very similar, if not identical, to one Braun had previously been seen wearing.

They also claim that she posted the TikTok allegedly aimed at Levis in the hoodie in question from inside the NBA champion's apartment.

From there, they took note of a WWE belt that can be seen in Duddy's TikTok video and seems to resemble the one Braun was seen carrying around during the Nuggets championship parade.

Then there are a couple of decorations from inside his apartment that appear to be the same ones spotted in her video. So far there's a strong case to be made that, if nothing else, she's been in his apartment.

Internet sleuths think Gia Duddy is now dating Christian Braun

But wait, there's more. Gia Duddy and one of Christian Braun's alleged friends posted from similar spots during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener.

What's the connection to Kansas City you ask? Well, according to the apparent highly skilled internet detective, Braun's older brother is engaged to a Chiefs cheerleader.

Try as she might, Duddy can't shake a connection to football that easily. The cherry on top of this thorough investigation is the fact that Duddy and Braun follow each other on Instagram, always a solid indicator, and that they're a trending topic when you search for them.

No wonder Duddy was tossing around the word "karma" last week. While Levis has moved on, he's leading a now 0-3 Tennessee Titans team and making laugh out loud mistakes every single week.

Who needs to be in a relationship with a winless starting quarterback when you can be in one with a role player on a playoff basketball team? Not Gia Duddy if the internet investigators on this case are correct.