Getting Too Much Attention From The Ladies Is A Good Way To Turn A Miami Bachelor Party Into A Stabbing Party

Sadly, two friends on a bachelor party trip to Miami Beach forgot the reason they were there. It wasn’t to spend time arguing with one another over women, nor was it to stab each other and end up in the hospital.

That's what ended up playing out early Sunday morning, according to police. Their selfishness turned what was supposed to be the last ride for their buddy into a couple of trips to the hospital and a court appearance.

The Miami Beach Police Department says a man who ended up being the victim wasn’t happy that all the attention from the women they met was going to his friend Olajuwon Dickerson, 32, in town from Massachusetts.

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That disagreement, reports Local 10, led to an argument that escalated to stabbings at around 2:30 am. The agitated friend, as the group left the bar, started arguing about "the girls going with them in the car."

The argument started to get heated and, according to the victim, Dickerson approached him and told him to "get out of the vehicle." All the complaining was ruining the mood for him and the ladies.

The victim refused and that's when Dickerson stabbed him in the abdomen. The witnesses told police they saw blood "immediately" after the victim was approached by Dickerson.

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The victim wasn’t about to be the only one taking a trip to the hospital, and he stabbed Dickerson back in self-defense. They both ended up at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

According to detectives, Dickerson told them that they were out drinking that night, but that he didn’t remember anything else. He claimed he didn’t have a knife and that he never got into a fight with his friend.

His night of not sharing with his friend didn’t just land Dickerson in the hospital. He's now facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He made a remote court appearance on Tuesday morning from his hospital bed where a judge ordered that he be held without bond. He was also ordered to stay away from his friend.

By Tuesday evening, he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The bachelor party had successfully been turned into a stabbing party, and he was behind bars.

This is why learning to share is so important, kids.