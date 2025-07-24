Getting Butt Implants In The Dominican Republic Sounds Like A Good Idea Until The Implants Fall Out In The Gym

Woman's butt implants fall out while she's working out at the gym.

Here are a few words that nobody wants to hear: "your butt implants have fallen out." It would be a terrifying moment for anyone, especially for those who didn’t have butt implants in the first place.

That's not the case here. Chelsea Robinson, a self-proclaimed model and businesswoman, according to the NY Post, found herself hearing those words after she got butt implants in the Dominican Republic.

The 29-year-old, who has reportedly dropped more than $140,000 on several cosmetic procedures over the years, is willing to do what it takes to get the look she's after.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

If that means booking a flight out of London to the Caribbean where you can still get skilled procedures at a more affordable price tag, then that's what she's going to do.

Robinson told her story of plastic surgery gone wrong on the show, Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection. Her price of perfection was having her butt implants fall out.

Who knew squatting at the gym could cause your butt implants to fall out?

"When I got back from there [the DR], I went to the gym. I was squatting in the gym, and I felt something," she told host Olivia Attwood.

"My leg went all tingly, and I felt something come out. My implant was hanging."

It turns out that you don't just slap some implants in your butt cheeks and call it a day. There's some shifting that goes on in the area as you use the muscles.

Too much shifting, and you could end up with a hanging implant. Don’t take my word for it. That's according to the folks at Westlake Dermatology.

"Excessive implant shifting is typically caused by a tissue pocket that is too large for the implant, which leaves room for the implant to shift," they told The Post.

"Shifted implants give your buttocks an unnatural shape and require revision surgery to properly place and secure the butt implant."

Nobody wants that. They want implants and smooth sailing with a new and improved booty. There was no smooth sailing for Robinson. Did she push her butt implants too far?

Whether that was the reason or not is neither here nor there. Her affordable price tag in the Dominican Republic required corrective procedures to fix and added another almost $86,000. At the end of the day, that was money well spent.