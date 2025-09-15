Georgia Woman Learns You Can’t Get It On Outside The Tire & Lube Garage At Walmart Without Police Being Called

It's getting harder and harder out there for the hopeless romantics among us. What's real? Who is actually looking for love, and who just wants their rent paid?

I guess what I'm trying to say is it's a struggle. You can find someone who is genuinely into you, they don’t want rent paid, or anything else. They just want love.

What do you do when you find this person and another obstacle is thrown in your path? An obstacle like the hotel you're staying at that doesn't allow guests. You get creative.

That's the scenario a 46-year-old Georgia woman found herself in. She didn’t want to lose the connection she had with someone and did what I think most of us would do, she found a way to make it work.

Elizabeth Harrell, according to the local outlet Douglas Now, was arrested after two witnesses claim to have seen her having sex with a man near the garage area of a Walmart Supercenter.

Her Creative Solution to a Hotel Ban Ended in a Trip to the Coffee County Jail

A Douglas police officer arrived at the scene of this alleged incident on September 1 around 3:30 pm. The report states that Harrell was still there but that her partner, a man allegedly named Michael, was no longer there.

It goes on to say that Harrell and the mystery Michael were having sex behind the garage in the tire and lube area. Nothing sets the mood like the smell of oil changes and tires. That would be my argument.

According to Harrell, they wound up at the Walmart because the nearby Jameson Inn she was staying at doesn’t allow guests.

Unfortunately, the officer had a job to do. He couldn't sympathize with the romantic novel playing out before him. He had to arrest her and charge her with public indecency.

She was booked into the Coffee County Jail and later released.

We can only hope that she's able to find a place other than behind the Walmart tire and lube garage, as romantic as that spot is, to express her love.