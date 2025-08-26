Georgia Man Ends Up In Jail After Repeatedly Greeting DoorDash Drivers Naked

A Georgia man thought it was a good idea to order himself DoorDash then greet the delivery driver completely naked when they arrived at his door. So much so, he's accused of doing it more than once on the same night.

It's not the sort of evening most of us would plan for ourselves and I seriously doubt he thought there would be a trip to jail involved. But we all know even the best of plans can go off the rails and that's what happened here.

A third knock on his door came from police who had been called after two female delivery drivers said they were given an unwelcome surprise delivering Fredrick Riley's orders.

Both delivery drivers claim that he answered the door without any clothes on. One of the women says that he invited her in and that she declined the invitation.

Those claims of answering the door naked seemed to be validated when a female officer knocked on his door and yelled "DoorDash!" It took a minute for the 65-year-old to answer the door, but when he did, he was naked again.

Georgia Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure After Greeting Delivery Drivers Without Any Clothes On

This third alleged greeting in the buff was caught on the officer's bodycam. FOX 5 reports that the bodycam footage wasn’t all the evidence that police had.

Sgt. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said, "One of the drivers was able to snap a picture of him at the front door, and he was fully naked."

Riley evidently believed in America that you could answer your door however you pleased, because he was shocked to find out that he was being placed under arrest.

He was charged with two counts of indecent exposure for the two separate DoorDash delivery greetings. He is out of the Coweta County Jail on a $1,200 bond.