Georgia Corrections Employee Fired For Trying To Have Sex With Inmate After Being Caught With Her Pants Down

Woman was fired and arrested by U.S. Marshals this week, faces two serious charges

Getting caught with your pants down is rarely a good thing. That's especially true if you're in one of the various corrections facilities that housees inmates.

A now-former Georgia Department of Corrections employee knows this all too well. She was fired and arrested by U.S. Marshals this week following an alleged incident last month, where she was reportedly caught pants down with an inmate in her office.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Vickie Frantz, 56, worked as a purchasing assistant at the Atlanta Transitional Center, reports 11 Alive. She had been employed there since March 18, 2024.

She faces charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony sexual assault and unauthorized trading with inmates without the consent of the warden or superintendent.

The additional "trading with inmates" charge comes from a separate incident from the one where she allegedly allowed an inmate into her office and was caught by security almost engaging in sexual activity.

The former corrections employee, on top of the sex allegations, was also accused of accepting money from an inmate

Warrants claim that, on top of that incident, Frantz was accused of accepting money to bring five packs of cigarettes into the facility for an inmate. She was booked into the Fulton County jail.



"As we continue to demonstrate, we maintain a zero tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety," the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

"The actions of this individual does not reflect the hundreds of Officers who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities."

On Tuesday, reports WSB-TV, she waived her first court appearance and a judge set her total bond at $30,000.

And that's why you keep your pants up in most situations, including while you're in your office with an inmate at the corrections facility you work at. However, it's worth noting that she claims to be the victim in all of this.

"She was under duress, and she was threatened with her life actually to comply with the demand by the complaining witness," assistant public defender Jae Kim said in court.

"My client is the victim of the whole situation and yet she is falsely accused of those charges."