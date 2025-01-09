George W. Bush Caught On Camera Pulling Power Move On Obama: WATCH

Former President George W. Bush was in prime form Thursday during Jimmy Carter's funeral.

W. was in Washington, D.C. for the funeral of America's 39th leader, and every living President was in attendance.

There's plenty of content floating around, but one moment isn't getting the love it deserves:

The 43rd President pulling a power move on the man who replaced him.

George W. Bush goes viral with Barack Obama.

W. was captured on video walking up to Barack Obama and hitting him with a belly-tap and then cracking a smile as he was clearly amused with himself.

Check out the hilarious moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely incredible. The man belly-tapped a former President like it was no big deal at all. If that's not a power move, then I truly don't know what is.

Belly-tapping another adult man is simply an incredible life decision. The reactions are also gold.

I truly wish I knew George W. Bush before he got sober. Imagine how much fun that dude must have been in college. Someone noted it above, and it's true. W. is hands down the most normal person to be President in modern times.

The man is at a funeral and belly-tapping the man who filled the Oval Office after him. He's living in his own world, and it's awesome.

Say whatever you want about George W. Bush, but you can't say he's not hilarious. That dude was a content machine before anyone knew what going viral even was.

I still can't believe the quote in the video below is real.

Never change, W. Never change! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.