George Strait Pulls Epic Move For Wounded Veteran: WATCH

George Strait recently stepped up in a huge way for a wounded veteran.

Strait is arguably the most iconic country singer still alive. As the saying goes, a lot of kings wear crowns, but only one wears a cowboy hat.

The man has been crushing it for decades, and even in the final stretch of his career, he still makes music and tours.

Country music might never see someone like him ever again, and that now includes an incredibly touching moment.

George Strait gifts wounded veteran free home.

Strait invited the retired General Leroy Sisco on stage during a May show in Philadelphia to pull off a great move for wounded veteran Tyler Welty, according to Whiskey Riff.

Sisco announced that Welty would be getting a free home as a thank you for his service and the wounds he suffered in combat.

Strait has a long history of gifting homes to wounded veterans through the Military Warrior Support Foundation, according to the same report.

You can watch the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That wasn't the only great moment of the night. Welty responded to getting a free home by proposing to his girlfriend.

What a wild night!

For those of you who might not know, Strait served in the Army from 1971-1975 as a member of the 25th Infantry Division.

He clearly has a strong connection to the armed forces, and that's why he's dedicated so much time and resources to giving back.

He's helped gift around 120 homes to wounded heroes and Gold Star families. The latter group consists of families who lost a member serving this country.

The man is an American patriot and a class-act. What do you think about the awesome moment above? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.