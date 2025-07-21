George Strait Teams Up With Country Star For Epic Los Angeles Performance: WATCH

George Strait put on a great show over the weekend in Southern California.

As the saying goes, a lot of kings have worn crowns, but only one has worn a cowboy hat. Strait is the king of country music, and has been an unstoppable force in the genre for more than four decades.

Country fans might never see anyone like him ever again, and he put his impressive skills on full display Saturday night during a show at SoFi Stadium.

George Strait teams up with Miranda Lambert.

Strait sold out his show and gave fans a treat when he brought out fellow star Miranda Lambert to sing a pair of his classic songs.

The duo performed "Run" and "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls" for the packed stadium of fired-up supporters. You can check out a video of the two crushing it below. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is what country fans love to see. Strait has had a legendary career and is still performing at the age of 73.

The man is a machine responsible for too many great songs to count. While Lambert isn't nearly as famous, she's also had an outstanding career of her own.

The two teaming up for a pair of classic songs is about as good as it gets.

Props to both of them for crushing it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.