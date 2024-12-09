George Strait Does Donald Trump Dance, Footage Is Epic: WATCH

George Strait is the latest to hop on the trend of doing the Donald Trump dance.

Doing the President-elect's dance moves has taken over the football world and TikTok, and the trend isn't slowing down at all. People simply can't get enough of the moves, especially when it's being done to "YMCA."

Well, we can now add George Strait to the list of people diving in.

George Strait does the Donald Trump dance.

The country music legend busted out the Trump dance during a show in Las Vegas over the weekend, and the crowd absolutely loved it.

The country music legend busted out the Trump dance during a show in Las Vegas over the weekend, and the crowd absolutely loved it.

It's pretty neat!

There's simply no slowing down the Trump dance movement. It's rare you see something touch multiple different parts of the culture, but that's exactly what the Trump dance has done.

Whether you're at a football game, the bar or just in your house having fun, people love rocking their arms back and forth like the 45th and 47th President of the United States does during rallies.

Who will do it next?