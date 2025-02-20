George Santos Tells Comedian Jim Norton Which Congressman He Thinks Has Worst BO

Everyone has a co-worker who shows up at the office with a bit of funk. When they walk by, you hold your breath. Or, if things get really dire, you might smear a little Vicks VapoRub under your nose like they did in that one scene from The Silence of the Lambs where they're examining a decomposing body.

It never occurred to me that the US House of Representatives is a workplace like any other and therefore must have its own BO guy (or gal; women can have BO too; I mean it is 2025, for crying out loud) and former Representative George Santos has named the person he says has a little bit of an odor issue.

Santos was a guest on comedian and frequent Gutfeld guest Jim Norton's advice podcast Jim Norton Can't Save You this week. Norton is one of the best comics working today. I mean, I've seen him live, and he's phenomenal, and I still listen to old Opie and Anthony bits because they hold up and are still that funny even after the show went off the air over a decade ago.

With that extensive radio background from O&A and then Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Jim is a great interviewer, and that was on display with the way he got Santos to reveal which rep reeks.

He started by asking the former representative who was rocking some ferocious bad breath on Capitol Hill, but Santos didn't want to say anything.

Santos wouldn't budge, but he did offer up who has the spiciest BO, which I'd argue is way worse than calling someone out for needing a TicTac, but to each their own…

"Okay, so I can say this with no mental reservation," Santos began. "The worst body odor in Congress is definitely (New York Democrat) Jerry Nadler."

Now, this is Santos' opinion, but I was not as surprised as I'd have been if he had rattled off some other names. Maybe 434 other names.

I don't know if it's true, but I can kind of see it… and smell it.

"It's so bad," Santos said. "It's so bad, dude."

"Jerry Nadler stinks?" Norton chimed in.

"Dude, he stinks," Santos said before dropping another bombshell allegation. "And Jerry Nadler would waddle down that aisle and crop dust it. Like, it was every step of his waddle was a fart."

Good god, no wonder every representative can't wait to fly home to their home district: the House of Representatives smells rancid.