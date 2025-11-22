New Amazon UFO Doc Claims George HW Bush Told Wild Alien Encounter Story

The former president allegedly only learned about the encounter after he left office

We all love a good close encounter story. Especially when they're of the third kind. That's the best kind. Well, a new documentary shines a light on one alleged incident that had a connection to, of all people, the late former president George HW Bush.

A new documentary from filmmaker Dan Farah called The Age of Disclosure dropped on Amazon Prime this week. According to The New York Post, it features an interview with Eric Davis, an astrophysicist and scientific advisor for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

The AATIP has since been disbanded, but it was started in 2007 by the late Nevada Senator Harry Reid.

In the doc, Davis recounts a story he says he was told directly by Bush 41 about an extraterrestrial being and US military and intelligence personnel.

The story goes that three spaceships approached Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County, New Mexico, back in 1964.

"One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis said.

It's important to note that Bush was not present for this incident. Back in 1964, he was getting his political career started. In fact, Davis said that Bush didn't learn about the incident until after he left the White House in early 1993, and told Davis about it in 2003.

It's one hell of a claim, albeit one that comes third-hand.

Still, I sure hope this is true because that story is wild.

Unfortunately, there were no descriptions of the alleged extraterrestrial being, so I guess we can use our imagination. Just picture whichever version of an alien makes you happy.

A classic gray alien, maybe something like the aliens from Mars Attacks!

I like to think he looked like Alf of ALF fame.

That's the funniest option.

And, man, what a storyteller Bush 41 was.

Not many people could tell a story about an alien encounter and then follow it up with the time they threw up on the Prime Minister of Japan.