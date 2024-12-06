Rising Actress Has Fire Instagram: PHOTOS

"Lioness" star Genesis Rodriguez is captivating the nation, and it appears she's here to stay.

Basic information:

Birthday: July 29, 1987

Nationality: American

Height: 5'5"

Major acting credits: "Lioness," "The Umbrella Academy" and small role in "Entourage."

"Lioness" is currently the best show on TV, and it's among Taylor Sheridan's best work. Rodriguez plays Josie Carrillo - a helicopter pilot with family ties to a drug cartel in Mexico in season two, and she's outstanding.

Genesis Rodriguez's popularity is blowing up.

Well, as the Big J journalist that I am, I had to take a deep dive into her Instagram just like I did for "Landman" and "1923" actress Michelle Randolph.

Well, it turns out that Rodriguez is a pretty big deal on Instagram. She has a staggering 872,000+ followers.

Those are primetime numbers. She came ready for the big stage, and the results speak for themselves.

Does Taylor Sheridan know how to cast for his shows or does Taylor Sheridan know how to cast for his shows? The man knows star power when he sees it, and Rodriguez is clearly going to continue to make a name for herself on "Lioness."

She's incredibly talented with a leading role on a legit mega-hit TV series from the most creative man in Hollywood. What more could you want?

It should be fun to see what Rodriguez does in the final episodes. Let me know what you think of her performance and the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.