Rising Actress Has Fire Instagram: PHOTOS

"Lioness" star Genesis Rodriguez is captivating the nation, and it appears she's here to stay.

Basic information:

  • Birthday: July 29, 1987
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 5'5"
  • Major acting credits: "Lioness," "The Umbrella Academy" and small role in "Entourage."

"Lioness" is currently the best show on TV, and it's among Taylor Sheridan's best work. Rodriguez plays Josie Carrillo - a helicopter pilot with family ties to a drug cartel in Mexico in season two, and she's outstanding. 

Genesis Rodriguez's popularity is blowing up.

Well, as the Big J journalist that I am, I had to take a deep dive into her Instagram just like I did for "Landman" and "1923" actress Michelle Randolph.

Génesis Rodríguez is a star on Lioness in season two. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Well, it turns out that Rodriguez is a pretty big deal on Instagram. She has a staggering 872,000+ followers.

Those are primetime numbers. She came ready for the big stage, and the results speak for themselves.

Does Taylor Sheridan know how to cast for his shows or does Taylor Sheridan know how to cast for his shows? The man knows star power when he sees it, and Rodriguez is clearly going to continue to make a name for herself on "Lioness."

She's incredibly talented with a leading role on a legit mega-hit TV series from the most creative man in Hollywood. What more could you want?

Génesis Rodríguez is outstanding on "Lioness." The military/spy series was created by Taylor Sheridan and is currently in season two. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It should be fun to see what Rodriguez does in the final episodes. Let me know what you think of her performance and the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.