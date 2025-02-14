High-Ranking Military Officer Doesn't Rule Out Major Weapon For Hitting The Cartels: WATCH

Will the United States military unleash aircraft carriers to fight the drug cartels?

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continue to signal that something big is going to happen to deal with the drug cartels.

What exactly will that be? Your guess is as good as mine, but there are currently spy flights underway to gather signals intelligence and other information.

Will aircraft carriers be used against drug cartels?

The toolbox of the United States military is deeper than any other nation in the world, and it's not close. The things the United States military can do are second to none. Even on our worst day, we're better than the rest of the world, and one of our greatest tools is the nuclear aircraft carrier.

The United States has eleven, and they're game-changing state-of-the-art pieces of equipment. Will they be unleashed south of the border to smash the cartels? It sounds like it can't be ruled out.

"Senator, at this time I haven't, uh, gotten to a carrier strike group, but I will need significant increased maritime presence in cooperation with the Coast Guard," Air Force General Gregory M. Guillot, the commander of NORTHCOM, responded bluntly Thursday when asked by Senator Rick Scott if a carrier strike group is needed to battle the cartels.

You can watch the exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, it's important to note that General Guillot didn't say yes to anything. He also didn't rule anything out. That's smart. Don't tip your cards to the enemy. Don't let them know what you're thinking.

The four-star general did make it clear there would need to be an increase in maritime assets. What does that mean? It could be more vessels to stop drug trafficking, or it could mean major warships.

Again, it's unclear, and we just don't know right now, but his answer certainly has my attention. Admitting there needs to be more maritime assets isn't something that can be discounted. That's a big deal, and should be treated as such.

As more and more evidence comes in, it's clear the United States isn't playing games with Trump back in the Oval Office, and for good reason. Cartels have pushed their poison for far too long.