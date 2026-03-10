Gene Simmons Rips Celebrities Over Politics, Tells Them To Shut Their Pieholes

There's no question that these days celebrities are way more open — and by that, I mean obnoxious — about their politics than they have been in the past.

Now, legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons has a blunt word of advice for them.

And it would behoove them to listen to the Demon.

"Basically, shut the f--k up," Simmons said to TMZ. "Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in your opinions, that includes me. Who I vote for. Who I like."

Ah… that's what we like to hear.

Sure, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But it has gotten harder and harder to just enjoy a movie or music because of how frequently people are injecting politics into their work.

Gene has gotten a lot of guff over the years for putting the KISS name on all kinds of stuff and treating the band more like a business.

However, over the years, I've come to realize that more people should do that.

Getting political isn't just annoying. As Gene would likely attest to, it's usually a bad business decision that risks alienating half the audience.

I mean, James Gunn managed to split the room like this with a "Superman" movie, and that's one of the most iconic characters of all time. He's usually bulletproof in more ways than one.

So, celebrities, for your new flick or studio album, the impact will be even greater if you decide it's your duty to lecture people when it comes to politics.

"Who the f--k do you think you are?" Simmons continued. "People in America work hard for a living, and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces. It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole."

Yeah, what the God of Thunder said!

Shut your piehole!