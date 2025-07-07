Gen-Z Stupidly Claims To Have Invented "Micro-Retirement," Gets Roasted Online

Most people call it "vacation," but Gen-Z has coined an entirely different phrase.

Have you folks heard of this new fad going around?

It's this crazy thing where, every 12–18 months, you accumulate a bunch of days off and take them all at once.

Generation Z is calling it "micro-retirement."

For the rest of us normal people, it looks like Gen-Z is claiming it invented taking vacations.

The nerve of these people, I swear!

Only Gen-Z can take something so widely recognized as a completely normal and universally accepted concept, tweak it ever so slightly, then try to pass it off as their own.

This is nothing new. They also think they were the first people to try on wide-legged jeans as well, but I digress.

Some particularly soft individuals are even politicizing "micro-retirements." Go figure!

"Ugh! Only in America can we not get six months a year off! I hate this fascist hellhole!"

Also, in America, we have this wild concept where you get to choose where you want to work, so you can see which companies are offering the most paid time off, if that kind of thing is your bag.

It doesn't need to be mandated by the federal government that every company offers eight weeks of PTO. Just get better at applying for jobs, you lazy twat.

Anyway, I'm not the only one who saw through this clever, zoomer-tinted ruse.

The fine folks on X had an absolute field day with Gen-Z's latest "invention."

It's nice to know that no matter how high and mighty this generation gets, social media will be around to knock them back down to earth.

With "micro-retirements" failing to take off, I am excited to see what these kids come up with next.

I can't wait for the zoomers to start taking a break in the middle of work to eat food and refuel for the second half of their day.

You know, sometime between breakfast and dinner?

The name is on the tip of my tongue, but I'm sure those Gen-Z Mensa candidates will come up with something way snappier than I ever could.