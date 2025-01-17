Gen Z Isn't Drinking Alcohol And That Could Be A Big Problem

Pour one out for beer.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a massive drop between millennials and Gen Z drinkers. According to the data, millennials spend approximately $23.4 billion annually on alcohol, whereas Gen Z is only at $3.1 billion.

ALCOHOL USE IS PLUMMETS AMONG YOUNGER AMERICANS

Needless to say, that's not great for the Anheusher-Busch's out there, who likely "lost over $1.4 billion in sales" due to the backlash of their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light, in particular, has fallen from being America's favorite beer to third place, behind Modelo and Michelob Ultra as far as U.S. beer market shares go.

Although it's true that Gen Z's alcohol consumption figures were expected to obviously be lower considering that the age metric is from 13-28 and the legal drinking age is 21, the data does consider those that are drinking underage.

Regardless, the new data is not something to have a celebratory drink about, but rather one of those long pours that you have after a long day at work followed by your commute taking three times as long, then getting pooped on by a bird.

So what's going on with Gen Z and their lack of desire to get drunk?

SOCIETY'S PARTYING HABITS ARE CHANGING

Two things are currently happening.

First off, the legalization of marijuana in many states across the country has - not surprisingly - turned more people into stoners. It's true that when you drink, you want to smoke. But the opposite is not true. When you smoke marijuana, it doesn't get followed by consuming alcohol. (Or so I'm told, of course…)

Think about it - from a sheer work aspect, the idea of "meeting up for happy hour," has all but vanished for this generation. They don't even know what happy hour is!

The other reason for the alcohol decline has to do with the recent socio-economic development in the rise of psychedelic use among younger Americans - especially magic mushrooms. In 2022, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that hallucinogenic use had reached an all-time high, and that has only grown since.

PSYCHEDELIC AND MUSHROOM USE IS ON THE RISE

Ask any college kid these days, mushrooms are EVERYWHERE. What used to seem like just hippies and weirdos doing psychedelics has become much more commonplace ( just ask Aaron Rodgers ).

There's also the fact that Gen Z is the most antisocial age group happening right now. They grew up in the TikTok, swipe, swipe, swipe generation while also being locked indoors for two years during important developmental stages thanks to Covid lockdowns.

As one Gen Z'er tweeted: "Alcohol as a social experience doesn't work for us unsocial people."

Yes, the alcohol industry absolutely has something to be concerned about. And what about the tailgates?!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow