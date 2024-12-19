Aaron Rodgers High On Ayahuasca Is A Trip: WATCH!

Who wants to see Aaron Rodgers high on ayahuasca?

*Bunch of hands go up*

You're in luck, because Netflix cameras were rolling when the New York Jets future Hall of Fame quarterback went to Costa Rica to trip balls on the magic potion.

In the new series "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," the QB goes into the jungle with his buddies, including Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, to trip balls. The retreat ends with the morning after press conference where Rodgers shares his emotions from the magic carpet ride he just went on.

"I'm stuck on this idea that a butterfly is just another term for caterpillar. It's just a caterpillar the entire time and the caterpillar opens its wings and just f--king cannot believe that this is my life now," Rodgers, with his eyes closed, tells the group sitting in a hut in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle.

Rodgers, who calls ayahuasca "medicine," says he's been on "four trips, nine journeys," grins. His eyes are still closed.

"I get to fly around. I get to smell flowers and eat flowers," he continues.

Rodgers rambles.

Soon after, the group gets into a circle where they're holding hands and then they start running into each other on purpose as they all seem to snap out of their magic carpet ride.

Seconds later, Netflix cuts to Rodgers back in the United States and training to return to the NFL.