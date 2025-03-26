Geezers Gone Wild: Fireball Will Give Anyone 90 And Over Free Booze

I feel like Fireball Whisky is very much a "black licorice" kind of thing in that people either love it or hate it.

But, I think we could get a whole heck of a lot more people into Camp Love It if they were getting a free lifetime supply of the stuff that made an appearance at every party I went to in high school (and I went to three parties).

The cinnamon-flavored booze that does a good job gussying up egg nog announced plans to give a free lifetime supply of their wares to anyone… who was born in or before 1935.

Nursing homes are about to get wild…

"We've seen them all over social, we've heard directly from the source, and we can confirm one undeniable truth: Senior citizens love Fireball. And who are we to argue with their years of wisdom?" Fireball's global brand director Danny Suich said in a press release, per Fox News Digital.

"After all, they were born right as Prohibition was ending and have been breaking barriers and bringing the heat ever since."

I love this idea.

First of all, I think we're all just instinctively fascinated by the prospect of getting a lifetime supply of anything. If someone was like, "Hey, Matt — looking good by the way; you been lifting? — we're going to give you a lifetime supply of Post-It brand post-it notes," I'd be pretty pumped.

I don't even use that many post-it notes, I would just like knowing that I'd never run out.

But if you give a 90-year-old a lifetime supply of something, you may only be on the hook for a few months, a decade max.

Sure, it's morbid, but it's also cost-effective.

I'm hoping to see palettes of airplane-sized Fireball Whiskys getting loaded into every nursing home across the country.

They're going to have some wild nights… which just means staying up late enough to see how Jeopardy ends.