Major Update Announced In Infamous Double Murder Case

It appears California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn't plan on getting involved with the movement to release the Menendez Brothers.

Erik and Lyle Menendez have a December 11th hearing for re-sentencing arguments to be heard. The two are currently serving life sentences without parole after murdering their parents - José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez - in a gruesome 1989 slaying.

Both men have long claimed they were victims of brutal sexual abuse. The prosecution claimed they were simply motivated by greed.

Gavin Newsom releases statement about the Menendez brothers.

Outgoing Los Angeles County DA George Gascón filed for the two to be re-sentenced, and incoming DA Nathan Hochman won't commit to anything before reviewing the case, according to TMZ.

It appears Gavin Newsom will let the process play out before getting involved with the situation following the two requesting clemency.

"The Governor respects the role of the District Attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman to carry out this responsibility. The Governor will defer to the D.A.-elect's review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions," Newsom's office announced Monday, according to the same TMZ report.

The case of the Menendez brothers received renewed attention following an outstanding Netflix limited series from Ryan Murphy.

The streaming giant also released a documentary featuring the brothers that is 100% worth watching. Younger people are being introduced to the infamous double murder case for the first time, and opinions are all over the place.

Many people who believe the abuse claims want the pair set free after being locked up for nearly 35 years. Others believe they should remain in prison.

Momentum had been growing for their release when Gascón filed for re-sentencing. It's now unclear whether that momentum will hold moving forward with Hochman taking over as DA.

Do you think the two should be released or should they stay in prison? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.