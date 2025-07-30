Gator Steals Florida Lady's Flip Flop After She Hits Him With It While British Lady Narrates

Harassing an alligator doesn't usually go well, and usually that means being down a limb two.

One woman who did this got some instant karma, but, lucky for her, she was only out a flip-flop, and better yet, it was all narrated by a British lady, which makes it classy.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a video has been making the rounds after it was originally posted on TikTok by a woman named Sarah Louise Martin from the United Kingdom, who was on vacation in Kissimmee, Florida, just outside of Orlando.

She opens the video by showing a nice little pond and shows a small group of deer who were standing by the water's edge while a pretty decent-sized gator lay in the grass, just hanging out.

I don't know if that gator is big enough to take down a deer, but I would have to guess that it would need a serious set of brass balls to take a lunge at a small herd of deer without taking a couple of hooves to the snout.

The deer didn't seem like they could've cared less that there was a large reptile with a mouth like a blender sitting nearby for reasons we already talked about, but a woman from a family that was feeding the deer nearby wanted that gator gone, especially as it crept toward the deer.

She tried to shoo it away by throwing her flip-flops at it, which worked way better than I would've thought.

Do you know how tough alligator scales are? I think they could stand up to some middle-aged woman's foam flip-flop, but that gator still wasn't digging it.

It was headed back to the pond when the lady got greedy and had the gator one last "…and stay out!" throw, and that's when the reptile decided to do something about it and leave that lady with one bare foot.

What a moment, and it was made all the better by Martin's commentary. It was like I was watching a BBC nature documentary about Florida.

Lady flinging her flip-flops at a gator until the gator gets fed up and takes one?

Yeah, that sounds like the Florida I know.