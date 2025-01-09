Garth Brooks Slammed For Song Choice At Jimmy Carter's Funeral

A lot of #content coming out of Jimmy Carter's funeral today. A LOT. So much, I can barely keep up.

You had the Obama-Trump giggle-session that took America by storm. CNN couldn't BELIEVE their fearless leader would dare speak to Hitler himself. The audacity.

You also had George W. Bush manhandling Obama with the power-move of the century, Biden maybe (definitely) falling asleep, Kamala looking beyond miserable, and I think the Clintons were there, too.

What a scene. To be a fly on those walls. I can't even imagine.

But what America really zoned in on later in the service was Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood not only making a cameo, but singing a little tune for the former president as he was laid to rest.

It was that tune – John Lennon's Imagine – that really had the internet in a tizzy this afternoon.

Take a look!

What a choice!

Whoaaaaa Nellie! This one has the internet FIRED UP today. Just when you thought Obama and Trump chit-chatting like a couple of bros in the cart waiting on the green to clear would be the talk of the town, BAM – Garth Brooks fires up Imagine and belts it out at Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Incredible.

Couple things here … for starters, I don't know the backstory. These two were close with the Carters while both were alive, so I assume this was planned. Actually, I'm sure it was, given that they also sang this song at wife Rosalynn's funeral a few years back.

That being said, it's still a wild song to hear at … a funeral. When you open with "Imagine there's no heaven," you know you're gonna raise some eyebrows. It's gonna be a wild little ride after that, no matter what.

Obviously, the song also has some serious communist vibes to it. Lennon said as much back in the day, while also assuring us he himself was no communist. Important disclaimer, if you ask me.

"‘Imagine,' which says, ‘Imagine that there was no more religion, no more country, no more politics,’ is virtually The Communist Manifesto, even though I’m not particularly a Communist and I do not belong to any movement," Lennon said years ago.

Obviously, it's up for interpretation, and it's one that I don't much care to dive into today. That's a lot of work and a lot of creativity on my end that, frankly, I don't have.

We all know the Carters liked the song, and they liked Garth Brooks and Trisha, so … you mash those two together and voila, you get this sort of #content from Jimmy's funeral.

And that concludes today's musical theory class. Dismissed!