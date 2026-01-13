'Game Of Thrones' Star Makes Delusional And Bonehead Comment About Pathetic Ending And Fans

"Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, and largely enraged fans with the conclusion.

Kit Harington needs to start living in reality when it comes to the trash ending of "Game of Thrones."

The legendary HBO series provided entertainment fans with some of the best seasons of television ever made.

It was a monumental achievement that hasn't been replicated since, and might not be again for a long time. However, it also sparked insane backlash after the series finale aired in May 2019.

Why?

It was simply terrible. Such a historic show. Such a bungled and botched finale.

Kit Harington slams "Game of Thrones" fans.

Fans invested years of their lives expecting some explosive ending. Instead, Jon Snow kills Daenerys after her little rampage, Sansa becomes queen in the north, Arya turns into Dora the Explorer and Bran becomes king.

Yawn.

Well, Harington – who played Jon Snow – wants fans to know he wasn't pleased with millions signing a petition to remake the ending.

"That genuinely angered me Like, how dare you? Sorry, that’s just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media," Harington told The New York Times……..more than six and a half years after the finale aired!

Let's relax a little bit, Kit. First off, the ending was terrible, and we all know it. If "GoT" had just been a regular show, then nobody would really have cared.

It wasn't a regular.

It was a series that took the entertainment world by storm for several years and dominated television. Millions of people came together every Sunday night to catch the latest episode.

Monday morning would be spent discussing it at work. It was similar to "LOST," but on steroids for premium TV fans.

Then, the rug got pulled out from under people after fans – myself included! – spent more than eight years invested. Yeah, we have a right to be outraged.

Furthermore, the show ended in May 2019. It might be time to move on. Let it go. Who cares at this point? That was during Donald Trump's first presidency, and we're still holding a grudge?

There are relationships that end in bitter and ugly fashion that don't carry a grudge more than a half a decade later.

Whose side are you on? Harington's or the millions of fans who hated the ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.