Man With Death Wish Boards Person's Boat In Insane Video, Is Lucky To Be Alive: WATCH

A Florida man is lucky to be alive after an altercation on the water.

Brock Horner, a man who leads fishing charters, has been arrested by the Punta Gorda Police Department after an insane video showed him recently boarding a boat owned by a young man named Gage Towles, according to Fox 13. He's been charged with burglary with assault or battery, non-forced entry.

Horner aggressively confronted Towles in the video, and the latter did his best to deescalate the situation. However, things took a very nasty turn.

Horner decided to board Towles' fishing boat, and all hell broke loose. You can watch the stunning and shocking footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Police make arrest viral boating incident in Florida.

Following the incident going viral online and prior to his arrest, Horner's attorney, released the following statement, according to the same Fox 13 report:

"As both Brock Horner’s attorney and his friend, I want to address the recent video that has circulated widely online, showing an intense exchange between Brock and a young man named Gage. First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse. Brock also wants to extend a sincere apology to the other gentleman on the boat—they did nothing wrong and do not deserve the harassment they have been receiving. Brock is not proud of how he acted. But it’s important to remember: we are not the sum of our worst day. That video captured one moment—not the whole of who he is. Since the video went viral, Brock’s business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family—including his wife and mother—have been harassed and even threatened. Some have gone so far as to question his military service and accuse him of stolen valor. Let me be clear: Brock is a decorated combat veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan. He served honorably, earned multiple medals, and suffered a traumatic brain injury in combat. He is recognized as 100% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s not an excuse—but it is part of his story. He stood up when this country asked him to, and that service deserves to be respected. We live in a time when online outrage can quickly spiral into personal destruction. But just as Gage showed grace in the moment, I ask others to do the same now. Let’s hold people accountable—but also give them room to grow and make amends. Brock is committed to doing exactly that."

While Horner's attorney is doing his best to put their spin on the situation, the video speaks for itself, and the man is lucky the situation didn't end in disaster.

Boarding someone's boat without permission is no different than entering someone's vehicle or home. Do it to the wrong person, and bullets could easily start flying.

Fortunately, that didn't happen here, and people were quick to throw support behind Towles for how he conducted himself.

Below are some of the comments on the viral video:

On behalf of normal veterans, you handled this the best you could have under the circumstances. This man obviously has anger and impulse control issues. You tried to deescalate and he couldn't walk away from a young man who was just trying to fish. I hope that you have reported this to the proper authorities.

Young man, props to you. I’d love to meet your parents, they raised you right. You diffused this situation so well. you were respectful and even apologized when you did nothing wrong. I am so sorry this happened to you. Please continue on in life being just exactly who you are because you got it right.

You have more patience and played that better than anyone else I know. Respect to you

Way to handle that well. Sorry that happened to you. That’s insane, unwarranted, and clearly a man that needs help. It’s honestly sad to see.

So sorry this happened to you. Much respect for how you handled this situation.

Now, Horner is facing multiple charges over the video. That kind of behavior can't be tolerated in a civilized society. I truly can't stress this enough. You are gambling with your life when you behave like this. It takes one person with a firearm to open fire after being threatened in this manner. Horner is facing legal issues, but he should thank God that he's not dead. Make much smarter decisions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.