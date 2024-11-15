Gabrielle Union Announces She's Leaving X. Does Anyone Really Care?

Do you hear that? That’s the deafening silence from the (zero) people who care that Gabrielle Union is stepping away from X.

Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, posted a lengthy statement on the platform today saying how it has become too much for her to handle. She tried to make it sound like the platform has become uncivil (as if it ever was) and of course, she found a way to blame the "rise of volatile figures" for her decision.

"There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough - and for me, today is that day," Union began.

This sounds like the start of a pledge to help end sex trafficking. Instead, this was how she announced that she is leaving a social media platform. Did someone say, "narcissist?"

"Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expressions, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service - and the return of volatile figures - I find myself at a crossroads facing a direction I can no longer fully support. I am committed to engaging in space that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing when to step away," Union.

Here is a screenshot of her full post:

I’ve seen people say some pretty out of touch things in the past, but this is almost more than I can handle. In one (long) paragraph, she:

Romanticized a social media platform and acted like it’s this utopian space where people always got along (based on some comments I've gotten on my stories, I can confirm that's not true)

Saying that the updated " terms of service " - specifically the part about lawsuits against X only being allowed in North Texas - is childish, nothing would greatly affect her unless she wanted to sue X.

" - specifically the part about lawsuits against X only being allowed in North Texas - is childish, nothing would greatly affect her unless she wanted to sue X. Blaming "volatile" figures - likely Elon Musk and Donald Trump - is also super childish. I didn't leave X just because Tim Walz and Joe Biden had profiles, I stomached it like an adult!

Acting like X was the bastion of all the things she valued before Musk bought it.

I really wish just one time, people would post the hand-waving emoji and not go on some long-winded rant, because in reality, not many people care.

Sure, she had 4.2 million followers (which is wayyyyy more than I’ll ever have) but it wasn’t like she was an insanely influential voice. All she did was repost woke talking points and applaud the transgender agenda. Are we really going to feel the impact of Union not being on X anymore?

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad my timeline is going to get a little cleaner. Now everyone won't have to deal with her astronomical level of self-centerdness.