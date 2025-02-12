New Movie About President Being Attacked Looks Like Hot Garbage And A Clear Rip-Off: WATCH

The upcoming Amazon movie "G20" looks shockingly bad.

Amazon's description for the movie states the following, "When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride."

Sounds interesting…..or does it sound like multiple movies we've seen in the past? Specifically, "Air Force One" with Harrison Ford and the awesome "Olympus Has Fallen" trilogy with Gerard Butler.

Amazon releases preview for "G20" with Viola Davis.

Just in case there's any lingering doubt of how bad this movie is going to be, go ahead and watch the trailer below. It's straight up garbage.

How is this not a clear rip-off of "Air Force One" and "Olympus Has Fallen" but with POTUS switched out to be a black woman over a white man?

Now, I could be wrong, but judging from the preview, that's exactly what it looks like. Has Hollywood seriously run out of ideas to the point we're doing this again?

We already had "White House Down" with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, and that was shockingly bad. As an OutKick morning crew member told me, he'd like his money back from seeing that movie.

I'm right there with him. Yet, Amazon must have missed the memo because it clearly poured a lot of resources into "G20." Who is asking for a knock off "Air Force One"? Why must classics be touched? The film with Harrison Ford and Gerard Butler's trilogy are more than enough.

Lastly, I understand there are some insanely badass women capable of killing people when the time comes. That's just a fact, and while it might come as a shock to some people, it's 100% true. There are even women in Tier One units. Although, the government prefers to not talk about that.

I know we have some hardcore women out there, and a story about their real experiences would be awesome. This movie looks unbelievably bad.

Come up with some original ideas and leave the trash in the garbage. Nobody asked for this, and I guarantee you it won't come close to touching the earlier versions of the same story. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.