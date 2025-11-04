Best Supermoon Of The Year Is Coming Soon And It'll Probably Let Us Down Like It Always Does

If you had an extra pep in your step this week, it might be because we're in for a doozy of a supermoon on Wednesday night.

Too bad it's going to let us all down like it always does.

Wednesday's supermoon, known as — I kid you not — a "full beaver supermoon," will be one of three that we get this year. However, it'll be the closest one to Earth. This means that the moon will be 30% brighter and up to 14% bigger than a regular full moon, according to NASA.

Now, I love astronomical phenomena as much as the next guy, but I'm kind of sick of being suckered in by supermoons.

First of all, the name "supermoon" is misleading. I've seen a bunch of them, and "super" is not the first word that came out of my mouth. I believe "disappointing" was.

If it's going to get the "super" treatment, I think it's got to bring a bit more than a little bit of size and a few extra lumens.

In fact, if you didn't know what was going on with the moon, you may not even notice that there's anything super about it. You'd just be like, "There's the moon; same as always."

What always makes me laugh is that when a supermoon rolls around, you start seeing a bunch of articles about how to see it, as if it's trickier than looking at the moon when it's not super.

It's not like supermoons appear in one city at a time, or you need a password to see them like it's a speakeasy.

It's right where it always is, guys! Just slightly bigger and a little brighter.

Anyway, if you're out and about, maybe take a peek at the moon, seeing as it'll be one-third brighter than it normally is when it's full.

But taken from someone who has had enough of getting hosed by supermoons: don't cancel plans to check it out.