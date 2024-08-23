FSU Cowgirl Jenn Sterger Digs Up Her Iconic Uniform, Sydney Sweeney As Black Cat & Nick Saban Vs. A Microphone

I'm calling it – this is the weekend. I feel it in my bones. We're not talking again until football season starts.

In fact, if I'm teaching this class come Monday afternoon, I'll give each of you $10.

OK, don't hold me to that. I don't know my ass from my elbow when it comes to childbirth. I do, however, think we're turning a corner.

The First Lady was so beyond miserable yesterday – and so incredibly uncomfortable – that something HAS to be happening. Now, at this point, would I rather it wait until after tomorrow's FSU game and/or NASCAR race tomorrow night? Sure. Might as well.

But, I can't be picky. I'm not sure our marriage will make it through another weekend. I think I have to hang shelves on the wall tonight? I'm not sure, but that's what I gathered late last night as the First Lady broke down how empty and "not cozy" our house is.

Apparently, hanging shelves and/or pictures on or around the wall in the living room will fix that. Sounds like a fun weekend!

On that note, welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we get ready for college football season with FSU legend Jenn Sterger and go from there. Sound good? Of course it does!

What else? I've got Nick Saban holding a microphone like a psychopath, Sydney Sweeney as a cat, bikini redfishing and the lesbian kiss that's taken the internet by storm today. Seriously, these two will not get off my Twitter feed. Makes the Hawk Tuah girl era look tame.

OK, that's enough for now. Let's get this show on the road. I've got college football futures to place.

Grab a Cuban sammy for National Cuban Sandwich Day and settle in for a Final-Friday-Without-College-Football 'Cap!

We simply can't start off the college football season without Jenn Sterger

Oddly enough, I had a Cuban sandwich yesterday for lunch. True story. Always been a fan. Not my go-to, but also a strong staple down here in Florida. Ever had one in Miami? Electric.

Anyway, I'd usually bog us down with some sort of Mount Rushmore here, but it's Friday and y'all have things to do. So, here's a reminder that college football is back with FSU legend Jenn Sterger turning on all of America – and Brent Musberger – decades ago.

Jenn, if you missed it, also recreated this little scene just a few weeks ago. With the ‘Noles getting ready to stuff Ga. Tech in an Irish locker tomorrow afternoon, it’s only right that we allow her to lead off our Friday class.

Welcome, Jenn!

Nick Saban is going to be such an amazing edition to College GameDay

Nineteen years. Nineteen!!!! My goodness. Time flies. Could you imagine the superstar Jenn would've been had that iconic moment happened during the social media era? It would've broke the internet.

We've written about our fair share of TV stars over the past few years. You've got JJ McCarthy's girlfriend (now fiancée) and his dad. Masters Girl. Sad Kentucky girl. Nightcaps OG Gia Duddy and Will Levis' sister on draft night.

But I feel like two vets rise above the rest. Jenn is one. She was the OG. The most well-known, though? Katherine Webb, of course!

This really is the absolute best time of year. God, I'm so happy we've finally made it. Football is BACK, boys and girls. We won't have a non-football Friday class again until February.

And hey! Maybe my kid will be here by then. Who knows!

PS: Quick little reminder that we get Nick Saban on College GameDay starting tomorrow for the next four months:

The week that was on the way out

Look, I know Pat got pissed at OutKick earlier this week, but we're very much pro-Pat McAfee. That was an unfortunate little hiccup, but we've all moved past it, and we're stronger for it.

I can't wait to see Nick on College GameDay this year. It's gonna be a side of him we have never seen. He's not gonna really have a choice sitting next to McAfee for 16 Saturdays in a row. It's Pat's world, and Nick is just living in it now.

Miss Terry is on board. Nick will be, too. Give it time.

PS: Unreal grip on the microphone stand. Legend.

OK, let's rapid-fire this bad boy into a college football Saturday with a Best Of segment to end the week.

First up? Set the house on fire and never, ever look back:

Sydney Sweeney takes us into a big weekend

I don't usually like to include serious stuff in these classes, but y'all should watch that last one. I know Vivek can generally be full of shit. I get it. He flips and flops more times than LeBron. I know. But, that's not the point.

What we have here is a solid two minutes of discourse between two people on very different sides of the aisle. We don't get that anymore. Spoiler alert!

If you're a liberal, you loathe Trump and anyone who supports him. If you're a conservative, you puked while sitting through Kamala Harris' speech last night and think all liberals are idiots.

That's not me just trying to be funny. That's fact. That's how this country operates right now. I have a sister in college who I can promise you ain't voting for Trump in November (if she votes at all).

Does it sting? Sure. But I move on, because that's how the world should work.

Bottom line? Thank God football is back so we can stop talking about the election. For a bit, at least.

Welcome back, King. Take us home, Sid the Kid.

