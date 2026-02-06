Hit TV Show Releases Terrifying Preview For New Season, Prepare To Be Shocked: WATCH

The first preview for "From" season four is out, and it looks horrifying.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: MGM+

Plot: In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.

Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot and Corteon Moore.

Season 4 premiere date: April 19th

"From" season four preview released.

"From" started out as a show that was flying hard under the radar in 2022 when it premiered. However, it exploded over three seasons, and turned into a bit of a phenomenon.

The incredible horror-mystery series follows a group of people who all find themselves trapped in a small community without explanation. It's not even clear where they are or how they got there.

There's also creatures that resemble humans that come out at night to kill people in brutal fashion. Not ideal for the people trapped in the community.

The mystery of what's happening gets peeled back further and further with every new season, and the season three finale gave fans a huge reveal about the man in yellow.

Now, fans have the first look at the chaos and carnage coming in season four, and judging from the preview released, it's going to be one hell of a terrifying and fun ride.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not the only person at OutKick who is obsessed with "From." It's high-level entertainment, and it's dominated a few internal company conversations.

It's simply one of the most insane shows you'll ever see. "From" is also wildly complex. You think you've tied the mystery together, and then boom, you're back to scrambling to connect the dots.

The fast pace and constant curveballs being thrown might not be for everyone, but I can't get enough of it. Feed me the suspense!

I can't wait to see how it all goes down in season four. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.